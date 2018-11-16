Hibbott Gives Home Club First Win At Stockport Metro Meet

2018 STOCKPORT METRO NOVEMBER MEET

Night 1 of the 2018 Stockport Metro November Meet saw just two events, with the women competing in the 800m freestyle, while the men took on the 1500m at Life Leisure Grand Central.

Earning the only sub-8:30 time of the night, home club swimmer Holly Hibbott notched a winning mark of 8:22.58 to stand atop the podium in the open category.

19-year-old Hibbott, who earned a bronze medal in the 400m free at this year’s Commonwealth Games, took over the lead at the 150m mark and never looked back, beating her next closest competitor by about 14 seconds. Hibbott’s effort also slides into the world rankings for this season in the 15th slot.

The runner-up this evening was versatile 17-year-old Freya Anderson, who collected a time of 8:36.69, while Valentine Dumont of Belgium rounded out the top 3 in 8:38.54.

For the men, it was Tobias Robinson of Loughborough who got the job done in the 1500m, stopping the clock in 14:57.67. 22-year-old Robinson has been much faster in the past, holding a personal best of 14:39.46, a mark which positions Robinson as the 8th fastest Brit in history.