Just Off Tokyo World Cup, James Guy Heads To Stockport Metro Meet

2018 STOCKPORT METRO NOVEMBER MEET

Friday, November 16th – Sunday, November 18th

Life Leisure Grand Central, Stockport, England

SCM

Meet Site

Draft Entries

Stockport Metro is hosting their annual November meet this weekend, with action kicking off at the Life Leisure Grand Central facility on Friday, November 16th. British Olympic medalist James Guy is among those expected to attend, with the versatile 22-year-old slated to race the 100m/200m free, 100m/200m IM and 100m/200m fly.

The Bath swimmer just returned back from a short stint in Tokyo, where the 2015 200m freestyle world champion competed at the FINA World Cup stop. During the 3-day affair, Guy raced in the 100m fly, 200m fly and 200m free, but wound up missing the podium in each event. Under heavy training and with the World Cup serving as an in-season meet, Guy clocked 51.10 for 5th in the 100m fly, 1:55.44 for 15th in the 200m fly and 1:44.13 for 4th in the 200m free.

While in Tokyo and prior to the World Cup, Guy partook in a quick training camp located at Yokohama Pool, site of Great Britain’s staging camp immediately prior to the 2020 Olympic Games.

“Small but sweet trip to Tokyo. First time racing short course in 2 years, so a little rusty,” Guy said of his trip to Asia.

Guy was the most recent star announced for the Energy for Swim meet coming up in December. We’re all waiting to see how the stand-off between the International Swim League (ISL) and FINA unfolds regarding that meet and future ones of its kind.

In the meantime, additional athletes set to compete at Stockport Metro this weekend include home club swimmer Holly Hibbott, who earned silver in the 400m free at this year’s Commonwealth Games, along with teammate and IM/breaststroke standout, Katie Matts.

Poole’s young fly gun Jacob Peters is entered in the meet, as is Newcastle’s Emily Large. Multiple Commonwealth Games relay medalist and European Championships medalist Freya Anderson is also one to watch this weekend, with the 17-year-old Ellesmere Titan entered in the 100m, 400m and 800m free, as well as the 50m breaststroke.