Schooling Scores Two National Records On Home Soil

2018 FINA WORLD CUP – SINGAPORE

Olympic champion Joseph Schooling may have only come away with 1 medal at the FINA World Cup in Singapore, but the 23-year-old cracked 2 National Records on the final day of competition to give the home crowd something to cheer about.

Untapered and under heavy training, the former Texas Longhorn finished 4th in the 100m fly on day 1, clocking a time of 51.05. But during tonight’s final of the men’s 50m fly, Schooling landed on the podium with a bronze, establishing a new Singaporean standard in the process.

After initially breaking the National Record with a morning swim of 22.76, Schooling hacked off .36 more to capture a new mark of 22.40 en route to 3rd place in the final behind Russian Vlad Morozov (22.17) and American Michael Andrew (22.32). He now sits 5th in the world in the event.

Then in the final race of the evening, the mixed 4 x 50m medley relay, Schooling led-off Team Singapore with a backstroke split of 24.08 to give them the lead. That time overtook the previous NR of 24.56 held by Quah Zheng Wen since 2014. The Singaporean relay wound up finishing in 2nd place behind Australia in the mixed medley tonight.

Of his experience swimming backstroke for his nation, Schooling stated, “(National Training Centre head coach) Gary (Tan) asked me if I could do the backstroke. I said if it’s 50m and short-course, I’m there.

“Short-course sprints are all about underwater (work). I knew my swim wasn’t as good as my underwater so my underwater carried me in that race and I’m happy we won a medal for Singapore.

“Zheng’s a better backstroker than me. If he came back from the States and raced that, he would probably beat that. But a new national record in backstroke, I don’t know what to say other than it’s awesome. It’s a new position and I’m enjoying it.” (The Straits Times)