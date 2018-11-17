FINA World Cup Singapore Day 3 Prelims Recap

2018 FINA WORLD CUP – SINGAPORE

The final day of the FINA World Cup in Singapore brought an American Record already in the prelims, as Michael Andrew nabbed a new standard in the men’s 50m fly.

Producing an AM swim of 23.37, Andrew knocked off Tom Shields’ previous mark of 23.38 to take the top seed for tonight and earn his 2nd American Record in as many days.

Home country swimmer Joseph Schooling will enter tonight’s final as the #2 swimmer in 22.76, while Yauhen Tsurkin is in the mix with 22.78.

Flymeister Sarah Sjostrom was also in the pool tonight, comfortably beating the field for the pole position in the 100m fly sprint. Sjostrom touched in 57.40, while South Africa’s Tayla Lovemore clocked 58.66. Of note, Hungarian Boglarka Kapas and Chinese swimmer Zhang Yufei were both ‘DNS’.

Dutch racer Kira Toussaint will try to collect a trifecta of backstroke victories, having already taken gold in the 50m and 100m sprints. This morning she produced the fastest 200m back time of the morning in 2:06.45, with Aussie Minna Atherton hot on her trail with a 2nd seeded 2:06.81.

Both Emily Seebohm and Katinak Hosszu will be in the final tonight, however, which has the makings of a thrilling battle.

Additional Highlights: