Lilly King Swims 3rd-Fastest 100 Breast Ever At IU Invite

Indiana senior Lilly King swam the 3rd-fastest 100 breast of all-time tonight at the IU Invitational in Bloomington, blasting a time of 56.33 to fall just .08 shy of her American Record of 56.25.

King, who set that American and NCAA Record in March at the NCAA Championships, now owns seven of the top-10 swims in history, including the four fastest.

Prior to going 56.25 last season King had set the fastest time ever at the 2017 Big Ten Championships in 56.30, and has also broken 57 seconds at the 2016 (56.85) and 2017 (56.71) NCAAs, and the 2018 Big Tens (56.46). The only other swimmer who has broken 57 is Molly Hannis, who went 56.64 last December at the Tennessee Invitational.

TOP-10 ALL-TIME PERFORMANCES

Prior to her swim tonight, King’s fastest time so far this season was her 57.85 from the ACC vs B1G College Challenge last weekend. Her 56.33 was also the fastest she’s ever been in October by almost a full second, having previously been a 57.30 at the 2016 College Challenge.