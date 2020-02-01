Spain’s Munoz Takes To Twitter, Calls For Support Of Nation’s Elite Athletes

Earlier this week, Spaniard sprint freestyle ace Lidon Munoz took to social media to call for the government’s support of Spanish elite sportspeople by way of sharing a petition created through the World Athletes’ portal. The full appeal can be found here.

Calling for “clean sport with athletes,” the portal calls for a minimum wage for those athletes who strive to represent the country at the international level in exchange for the sacrifice and public service that goes along with training and competing at the elite level.

Per the request, an estimated 4,000 athletes would fall under the elite athletes’ umbrella.

The appeal alleges that the Spanish government should consider supporting athletes by compensating them for the amount that is saved by encouraging the overall population to take part in sport and a healthy lifestyle.

Further, the petition argues that while athletes are obliged to represent the flag and wear the delegation’s uniform, the compensation is still much inferior to that of showbiz and television personalities, who are not forced to wear a uniform.

Spanish sportspeople are calling for a compensation equivalent to the minimum wage as established by the nation’s government, which translates to € 12,600 per year (an estimated $ 13,980 USD).

The country’s elite athletes have long fought for increased support on the government’s end, catching current Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s attention. However, because Sanchez didn’t have enough support to approve such legislation in Congress.

After heading to the polls on three occasions over the span of four years, the Spanish Socialist Party, Partido Socialista Obrero Español (PSOE) has gained sufficient support to consolidate an administration for these upcoming three years.

Lidon Munoz had a series of breakout performances in 2019, which range from becoming Spain’s first female swimmer sub-25 in the long course 50-meter freestyle to breaking several national records and achieving the Minimum Qualifying Standard for next summer’s Games in the 100-meter freestyle.