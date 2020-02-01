Andrew Garner Verbally Commits to Minnesota for 2021-22

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Andrew Garner from Naples, Florida has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Minnesota’s class of 2025.

“I am proud to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Minnesota to continue my academic and swimming careers. I chose Minnesota because of the amazing team culture, coaching staff, and outstanding academics. Thank you to my family, coaches, and teammates for all of their support. Go Gophers!”

Garner is a junior at Barron Collier High School where he is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American. He swims year-round for T2 Aquatics and specializes mainly in breaststroke, IM, and freestyle. He was runner-up in both the 100 free (45.42) and 100 breast (56.44) at the 2019 FHSAA Class 3A State Championships in November. He anchored the winning relay (45.79) and swam breast (25.75) on the second-place medley relay. A month later at Winter Juniors East, Garner went lifetime bests in all his top events (100 free, 100/200 breast and 400 IM) as well as the 50 free (20.88) and 200 IM (1:49.72). He placed 13th in the 200 breast and 19th in the 100 breast.

Last summer, Garner competed at Greensboro Futures and notched PBs in the LCM 50 free (24.62), 100 free (53.63), 200 free (1:57.35), 100 breast (1:06.02), 200 breast (2:23.01), and 200 IM (2:08.33). Those times marked year-over-year improvements of .8 in the 50 free, 1.9 in the 100 free, 11.5 in the 200 free, 2.5 in the 100 breast, 6.2 in the 200 breast, and 4.6 in the 200 IM.

Garner will join Nathan Griffin in the Golden Gophers’ class of 2025. He will overlap one year with Minnesota breaststroke sensation Max McHugh.

Top SCY events:

200 breast – 1:59.74

100 breast – 55.41

400 IM – 3:54.34

100 free – 45.10

