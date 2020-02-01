Emory Swimmers Evacuated from Bus after Massive Fire Flares on I-85

A massive fire on Interestate 85 in Georgia has delayed the start of a dual meet scheduled for Saturday between the University of Georgia and Division III Emory.

The meet is Georgia’s Senior Day and will include recognition for 17 members of Georgia’s senior class. Senior recognition ceremonies will begin at 10:45 with the meet scheduled to begin at noon: an hour later than originally planned.

This will be the 51st all-time meeting between the men’s programs at Division III powerhouse Emory and the University of Georgia. Georgia has an all-time 41-9 record in those matchups. For the women, this is the 27th meeting, with Georgia having never lost. Emory are the 10-time defending NCAA Division III National Champions.

The two schools are separated by less than 70 miles. The most direct route between the two schools includes the first 15 miles spent on I-85, though there are several other possible routes.

I-8t was shut down in both directions on Saturday in Gwinnett County after a multiple-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer that left one dead at about 8AM on Saturday morning. The Emory team bus was very near the fire and were among the people who were evacuated from nearby vehicles as a precaution.

The parent of an Emory swimmer posted the following photo of the team standing on the freeway this morning.

My son’s college swim team (Emory) was on way to a meet this morning at Georgia and got stuck behind a massive truck fire on I-85. The fire has spread to the surrounding area/trees and the swimmers have now been evacuated from their bus. pic.twitter.com/yEvtG2mRLB — Jeff Furbee (@JeffFurbee) February 1, 2020

This is the last-scheduled regular season meet for both schools.

This is video @WilllSmithhh sent me. Massive vehicle fire on I85 north at exit 99. (Jimmy Carter) pic.twitter.com/iBCUKNFbXq — Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) February 1, 2020