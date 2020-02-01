Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Emory Swimmers Evacuated from Bus after Massive Fire Flares on I-85

A massive fire on Interestate 85 in Georgia has delayed the start of a dual meet scheduled for Saturday between the University of Georgia and Division III Emory.

The meet is Georgia’s Senior Day and will include recognition for 17 members of Georgia’s senior class. Senior recognition ceremonies will begin at 10:45 with the meet scheduled to begin at noon: an hour later than originally planned.

This will be the 51st all-time meeting between the men’s programs at Division III powerhouse Emory and the University of Georgia. Georgia has an all-time 41-9 record in those matchups. For the women, this is the 27th meeting, with Georgia having never lost. Emory are the 10-time defending NCAA Division III National Champions.

The two schools are separated by less than 70 miles. The most direct route between the two schools includes the first 15 miles spent on I-85, though there are several other possible routes.

I-8t was shut down in both directions on Saturday in Gwinnett County after a multiple-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer that left one dead at about 8AM on Saturday morning. The Emory team bus was very near the fire and were among the people who were evacuated from nearby vehicles as a precaution.

The parent of an Emory swimmer posted the following photo of the team standing on the freeway this morning.

This is the last-scheduled regular season meet for both schools.

4
Leave a Reply

3 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
4 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
anonymoose

you could misinterpret that picture quite easily lol

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
39 minutes ago
Biggest_swimmer

Jeff mf Furb

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
31 minutes ago
Georgia dad

I would take this as a good luck charm for emory swimming. They’re about to set the georgia pool on fire with a remarkable upset!

Vote Up0-2Vote Down Reply
21 minutes ago
Ol' Longhorn

I would take this as a time to show compassion for the victims and their families. Probably one or more “Georgia Dad’s” lost their lives.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
9 minutes ago

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!