South Carolina Picks Up Sprinter Anthony Whittall For 2024-25

Anthony Whittall has announced his commitment to further his education and swimming career at the University of South Carolina. Whittall is currently a senior at the Bolles School in Jacksonville, Florida, and will arrive in Columbia for the 2024-2025 season this fall.

“I am beyond proud to announce my verbal commitment to the University of South Carolina to continue my academic and athletic career. I would like to thank my family, friends and coaches, who helped me along this journey. GO COCKS!”

Whittall, a year-round member of the Bolles School Sharks, is sprint oriented. At the 2023 British Championships, he advanced to the Junior finals 100m fly and 50m free, finishing with times of 23.84 and 55.77, respectively.

At Winter Juniors in December, Whittall logged a personal best time of 49.48 in the 100 fly en route to a 48th place finish. He also hit a best time in the 50 free, as he led off Bolles’ 6th-place 200 freestyle relay in 20.36.

Summer Juniors highlighted Whittall’s summer, as he notched personal best times across all four of his individual events. His top scoring event was the 100m free, where he stopped the clock at 51.59 to take 34th overall. He was slightly faster as the lead off leg of his club’s runner-up 400 freestyle relay team, as he delivered an opening split of 51.47.

Whittall capped off his high school career this past fall at the Florida High School State Championships (1A). He took home 3rd in the 50 (20.56) and 100 (44.62), with both swims marking personal bests at the time.

Top SCY Times

50 free – 20.36

100 free – 44.62

200 free – 1:39.52

100 fly – 49.48

Under the direction of head coach Jeff Poppell, the Gamecocks finished 9th out of 10 teams at the 2023 SEC Championships. Last season, it took preliminary times of 19.75 and 43.11 to advance to finals in the sprint freestyle events.

Whittall would be the team’s 3rd-fastest 50 and 100 freestyler so far this season with his current best times. Senior Mark Shperkin leads both events right now with season best times of 19.96 and 43.25, both done at the Gamecock Invitational in November.

With his commitment, Whittall joins Tyler Whitacre and Ryan Turner in South Carolina’s incoming class. Whitacre is from Virginia, while Turner is also from Florida.

