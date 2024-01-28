Popovici, Schoenmaker Among Athletes Not Racing In Doha

2024 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

February 11th – February 18th (pool swimming)

Doha, Qatar

LCM (50m)

Meet Central

While we’re still anticipating the unveiling of the actual entries per event for next month’s World Aquatics Championships, the sport’s governing body’s website reveals the entered athletes per nation for the Doha, Qatar competition.

We’ll be combing through the entries and comparing them to already-published rosters, pointing out who potentially is missing and who has been added now that the pre-Paris 2024 elite meet is just days away.

Right off the bat, we noticed that the Romanian roster is missing World Record holder David Popovici.

The 19-year-old speedster was a question mark about racing in Doha but it now appears he will not try to upgrade his 6th place finish in the 100m freestyle from Fukuoka.

On the women’s side, two-time medalist from Fukuoka Tatjana Schoenmaker no longer seems to be racing for South Africa next month.

Schoenmaker was originally named to the 16-strong South African lineup for Doha but is missing from the list appearing on World Aquatics’ website. And she’s not the only one in that same situation. Emma Chelius, Kaylene Corbett and Rebecca Meder were also originally expected to race for RSA but are absent from the cluster of entered athletes.

Look for additional posts with insights as we await the official psych sheets.