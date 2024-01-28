Northern Iowa Gains Commitment From Futures Qualifier Peyton Pasqualicchio (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Peyton Pasqualicchio has announced her verbal commitment to further her education and swimming career at the University of Northern Iowa. Pasqualicchio hails from Winfield, Illinois, where she attends Wheaton North High School and swims with the B.R. Ryall Swim Team.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Northern Iowa. I want to thank all my family, friends, and coaches! I can’t wait for what the future holds. Go Cats!!”

Pasqualicchio is a Futures qualifier in the 200m backstroke. She hit the standard at the ISCA Summer Blast, where she dropped nearly five seconds in prelims to log a 2:22.82 and qualify for the A-final.

In the short course version of the event, Pasqualicchio’s personal best time stands at 2:04.89 from March of 2022. Since then, she’s been as fast as 2:06.36 this November, with her most recent swim coming in at 2:07.55.

Highlighting her spring last season was also the ISCA International Cup. There, Pasqualicchio took 6th in the 50m free in 27.89. She had also hit a best time in the prelims of the event (24.48 – SCY), and was a 27.76 leading off her team’s 200m freestyle relay. Her other two top events were the 200m breast (2:55.94) and 200m free (2:12.94), as she finished 18th in both with best times (at the time).

Top SCY Times

50 free – 24.48

100 free – 53.24

200 free – 1:53.41

200 back – 2:04.89

100 breast – 1:06.69

200 breast – 2:27.22

Under the direction of head coach Nick Lakin, the Panthers finished 4th at the 2023 Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) Championships. It took a 2:05.76 to make it back in the 200 backstroke last season, meaning if Pasqualicchio can get back to her best time, she should be an immediate scorer at the conference level.

Amber Finke was the runner-up finisher in the event at last year’s conference meet with a time of 1:57.34 in finals. Finke has already dipped below that time this season, as she clocked a 1:56.25 at the WVU Invitational.

With her commitment, Pasqualicchio joins Elyse Brayton, Paige Seehawer, Sam Oeltjen, Natalie Harris, Aspen Cole, and Crystal Benjamin.

