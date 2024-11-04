SMU Rolls Past TCU and Arkansas in Women’s Double Dual Meet

SMU vs TCU vs ARKANSAS (WOMEN’S DOUBLE DUAL)

Friday-Saturday, November 1-2, 2024

Fort Worth, TX

SCY (25 Yards)

DAY 1 RESULTS

DAY 2 RESULTS

TEAM STANDINGS

Arkansas def. TCU: 161-137

SMU def. Arkansas: 171-123

SMU def. TCU: 168-127

Following the men’s dual meet between TCU and SMU the week prior, the TCU and SMU women’s swimming and diving teams, along with Arkansas, met for a double dual at SMU. This was a two day dual, seeing SMU come out on top of both Arkansas and TCU, while Arkansas beat TCU in their head-to-head.

Fairly unusual for a two day dual meet, most events were swum on both days, which leads to some interesting results. For example, Arkansas senior Bella Cothern won the 50 free on Friday in 23.24, touching out TCU’s Olivia Rhodes (23.33). On Saturday, Cothern was like a completely different swimmer, winning the 50 in 22.39. SMU’s Maddy Parker had a great swim as well, clocking a 22.52 for 2nd.

The roles would reverse in the 100 free on Saturday, seeing Parker win in 48.87. Both Parker’s 50 free and 100 free were personal bests, setting the SMU sophomore up very nicely. This is Parker’s first season at SMU, as she spent her freshman year at Washington State, transferring to SMU after Washington State head coach Matt Leach left the Cougars to become the Iowa State head coach. For her part, Cothern had a very nice 100 free as well on Saturday, swimming a 49.36.

Mira Szimcsak is another SMU sophomore who transferred in from Washington State in the off-season. Szimcsak was excellent in the distance events on Saturday, first winning the 1650 free in 16:37.03. That time comes in a little less than 12 seconds off her career best of 16:25.68, which she swam at the Pac-12 Championships in early March of this year. Szimcsak went on to win the 500 free in 4:50.48.

Szimcsak also picked up a win in the 200 fly on Saturday, touching in 2:00.43.

SMU had a strong performance in the 400 free relay on Saturday, ending the meet with a big win. Parker (49.33), Summer Osborne (49.40), Isabella Bedoya (49.90), and Teia Salvino (49.69) combined for a 3:18.32. Showing off their sprint depth, the Mustangs also saw Madeleine Hebert lead off their ‘B’ 400 free relay in 49.88.

Osborne was the winner of the Saturday 200 free, putting up a 1:47.28. It was a 1-2-3 charge by the Mustangs, as Herbert was 2nd in 1:48.03, while Salvino touched 3rd in 1:48.14.

Arkansas looked great in the 200 medley relay on Saturday, seeing Gracie Colvin (25.73), Bradi Jones (27.50), Cothern (23.37), and Delaney Harrison (22.51) team up for a 1:39.11. Other notable splits on the 200 medley relay include Parker anchoring in 22.14 for SMU, Caelan Burt putting up a 22.67 anchor for TCU, and SMU’s Izzy Krantzcke splitting 26.31 on breaststroke.

OTHER EVENT WINNERS: