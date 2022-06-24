SMU Adds Summer Juniors Qualifier Sage Sungail for 2022-23

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sage Sungail, a senior at Lake Brantley High School in Altamonte Springs, Florida, will swim for Southern Methodist University in the class of 2026.

“I’m greatly honored and humbled to announce my verbal commitment to Southern Methodist University. I cannot wait to continue my academic and swimming career. I’d like to thank the support my family, teammates, and all of my coaches who made this possible. Go ponies 🐎”

Sungail is a talented free/fly specialist. He swims year-round with Patriot Aquatics and is a Summer Juniors qualifier in the 200/500 free, a Winter US Open qualifier in the 50 free, and a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 100 free. In LCM, he has also qualified for Summer Juniors in the 200 fly and Winter Juniors in the 100 fly.

At the 2021 FHSAA Class 4A State Swimming and Diving Championships last November, Sungail wrapped up his senior season with a second-place finish in the 100 free (44.46) and a third in the 200 free (1:38.82). He also anchored the winning 200 medley relay (19.80) and the fourth-place 400 free relay (44.19). In club swimming, he improved his lifetime bests in the 50/200 free and 50/100 back at the Florida Swimming Senior Championships in March, winning the 50 free (20.17) and 200 free (1:37.87) and placing second in the 100 free (44.83).

Best SCY times:

50 free – 20.17

100 free – 44.46

200 free – 1:37.87

500 free – 4:27.82

100 fly – 49.99

100 back – 51.10

Sungail will join the Mustangs with future class of 2026 teammates Christian Bouchillon, Jack Forrest, and Ryan Nordheim.

While the AAC will expand to nine teams for the women’s championship in 2022-23, the men’s meet consists of only SMU and Cincinnati. SMU won by 179 points last season. Sungail’s best times would have placed him in the A finals of the 50/100/200 free and 100 fly. He will join a freestyle training group with Tyler Mansheim, Pierce Thionville, Justin Baker, Cole Bruns, Lance Butler, Riley Hill, and Charlie Kaye.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.