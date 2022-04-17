3x Arkansas 6A High School Champion Jack Forrest (2022) Commits to SMU

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jack Forrest, a senior at Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas, has committed to Southern Methodist University for 2022-23.

“I chose SMU because of the amazing team atmosphere, impressive academics, and the phenomenal coaching staff.”

Forrest is a versatile swimmer who has won the 500 free (2020), the 50 free (2021), and the 200 free (2021) at the Arkansas 6A High School State Championships. This season he was runner-up in the 100 fly and placed third in the 100 free.

Forrest represents Arkansas Dolphins in club swimming, where he is a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 100m free (52.86) and a Futures qualifier in the 50/200 free and 100 fly. Since the start of his senior year in high school, he has updated his SCY times in the 50/100/200/500 free, 100 breast, 50/100/200 fly, and 200 IM. Most of those came at Columbia Sectionals in March, where he came in 13th in the 50 free, 11th in the 100 free, sixth in the 200 free, sixth in the 500 free, and eighth in the 50 fly.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 21.41

100 free – 46.15

200 free – 1:40.25

500 free – 4:38.57

50 fly – 22.69

100 fly – 49.67

200 fly – 1:59.64

200 IM – 1:59.97

Forrest will join the Mustangs’ class of 2026 with Christian Bouchillon and Ryan Nordheim. SMU won the AAC conference title in 2022, with Cincinnati as the only other team in the men’s contest.

