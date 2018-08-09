Smith, Eastin Scratch 200 Fly On Day 2 Of Pan Pacs

2018 PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, August 9 – Tuesday, August 14, 2018

Tokyo Tatsumi International Swimming Center, Tokyo, Japan

Psych Sheet

Meet Results

Americans Regan Smith and Ella Eastin have scratched the 200 fly on day 2 prelims of the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships.

Smith should have a bigger focus on the 100 back, which comes directly after the 200 fly. Eastin continues to take on a light lineup as she swims through mono. She scratched the 400 IM on day 1 and now only has the 200 IM left as an event this week. Their scratches, plus one by 11th seed Emily Overholt of Canada, leave just 10 swimmers left in the women’s 200 fly. No Americans will be bumped out of the final due to the two-per-country rule, with only Hali Flickinger and Katie Drabot still entered.

There weren’t many other high-profile scratches. No one scratched any men’s event nor either of the 100 backstrokes. 16-seed Emily Seebohm scratched the 100 free, which was expected as her main focus, like Smiths, is on the 100 back on day 2.

Women’s 100 free

#16 Emily Seebohm (AUS)

(AUS) #28 Isabella Arcila (COL)

Men’s 100 free

None

Women’s 200 fly

Men’s 200 fly

None

Women’s 100 back

None

Men’s 100 back