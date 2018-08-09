Smith, Eastin Scratch 200 Fly On Day 2 Of Pan Pacs

2018 PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Thursday, August 9 – Tuesday, August 14, 2018
  • Tokyo Tatsumi International Swimming Center, Tokyo, Japan
  • Psych Sheet
  • Meet Results

Americans Regan Smith and Ella Eastin have scratched the 200 fly on day 2 prelims of the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships.

Smith should have a bigger focus on the 100 back, which comes directly after the 200 fly. Eastin continues to take on a light lineup as she swims through mono. She scratched the 400 IM on day 1 and now only has the 200 IM left as an event this week. Their scratches, plus one by 11th seed Emily Overholt of Canada, leave just 10 swimmers left in the women’s 200 fly. No Americans will be bumped out of the final due to the two-per-country rule, with only Hali Flickinger and Katie Drabot still entered.

There weren’t many other high-profile scratches. No one scratched any men’s event nor either of the 100 backstrokes. 16-seed Emily Seebohm scratched the 100 free, which was expected as her main focus, like Smiths, is on the 100 back on day 2.

Women’s 100 free

Men’s 100 free

  • None

Women’s 200 fly

Men’s 200 fly

  • None

Women’s 100 back

  • None

Men’s 100 back

  • None

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
urahrah

I wonder what this means for Eastin’s chances at swimming at Worlds. I feel awful for her, she just can’t catch a break.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
55 seconds ago

About Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson just can’t stay away from the pool. A competitive career of almost two decades wasn’t enough for this Minnesotan, who continues to get his daily chlorine fix. A lifelong lover of writing, Jared now combines the two passions as Senior Reporter for SwimSwam.com, covering swimming at every level. He’s an …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!