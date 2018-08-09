2018 Euros: Kesely Clocks 2nd European Junior Record w/ 400 Silver

2018 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

16-year-old Ajna Kesely raced her way to a silver medal behind Italy’s distance ace Simona Quadarella in tonight’s 400m freestyle event in Glasgow.

Entering tonight’s race, Kesely carried a personal best time of 4:05.61 from the Hungarian Nationals this past March, a mark that also represented the European Junior Record. However, finishing just .22 behind Quadarella this evening, Kesely powered her way to a huge new personal best of 4:03.57 to log a new EJR en route to the podium.

Splits for the Hungarian teen include the following: 59.25/1:01.90/1:01.89/1:00.53.

Kesely was already on the board here in Glasgow with her silver medal in the 800m free, once again behind Quadarella and, once again, in new European Junior Record-setting time. She additionally clinched bronze in the 1500m freestyle.

Kesely had already made a name for herself on the junior circuit, claiming an impressive 4 individual titles at the 2017 European Junior Championships. She collected gold across the 200m, 400m, 800m and 1500m freestyle races at last year’s Jr meet, but has certainly introduced her presence on the senior circuit here.