Sjostrom Cracks $70K In Eindhoven, Morozov Passes Chupkov In Winnings

2018 FINA WORLD CUP – EINDHOVEN
- Friday, September 28th – Sunday – September 30th
- SCM
- Cluster 1 Results
- Entry List
- SwimSwam Meet Preview
- Results
Sarah Sjostrom still leads all earners on the 2018 World Cup, making $7,400 more in Eindhoven to bring her series total to $72,400. Meanwhile Vladimir Morozov turned a $10,000 world record bonus into the top male earning tally, sitting at $57,650 for the tour.
Former series leader Anton Chupkov added just $2,000 to his winnings, sitting just behind Morozov at $57,000. American Michael Andrew has also cracked $50,000 for the series.
On the women’s side, Katinka Hosszu ($66,750) has made more than any of the men, with Yulia Efimova ($43,500) sitting third. The second cluster will end this week, with more than $150,000 in cluster bonuses to be given out in both genders.
FULL FINA WORLD CUP SCHEDULE
- September 7-9, Kazan, Russia (50m)
- September 13-15, Doha, Qatar (50m)
- September 28-30, Eindhoven, Netherlands (25m)
- October 4-6, Budapest, Hungary (25m)
- November 2-4, Beijing, China (25m)
- November 9-11, Tokyo, Japan (25m)
- November 15-17, Singapore (25m)
PRIZE MONEY SYSTEM
Event Prizes
Prize money is given to the top 6 in each individual event:
- Gold: $1500
- Silver: $1000
- Bronze: $500
- 4th: $400
- 5th: $300
- 6th: $200
Prize money is also given to the top 3 mixed relay teams (though no series points are earned).
- Gold: $3000
- Silver: $2000
- Bronze: $1000
In our money lists, we’ve given each relay member one quarter of that money, which amounts to $750 for a win, $500 for second and $250 for third.
World Record Bonuses
Each world record is worth a $10,000 bonus.
Cluster Bonuses
The 9-meet series is broken into 3 clusters. Each cluster awards bonuses for the top 8 athletes in points over those three meets. An athlete must swim all meets in the cluster to earn a cluster bonus:
- 1st: $50,000
- 2nd: $35,000
- 3rd: $30,000
- 4th: $20,000
- 5th: $10,000
- 6th: $5,000
- 7th: $4,000
- 8th: $3,000
Series Bonuses
And the series as a whole will give out bonuses to the top 3 men and women in total series points:
- 1st: $150,000
- 2nd: $100,000
- 3rd: $50,000
