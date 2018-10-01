Sjostrom Cracks $70K In Eindhoven, Morozov Passes Chupkov In Winnings

2018 FINA WORLD CUP – EINDHOVEN

Sarah Sjostrom still leads all earners on the 2018 World Cup, making $7,400 more in Eindhoven to bring her series total to $72,400. Meanwhile Vladimir Morozov turned a $10,000 world record bonus into the top male earning tally, sitting at $57,650 for the tour.

Former series leader Anton Chupkov added just $2,000 to his winnings, sitting just behind Morozov at $57,000. American Michael Andrew has also cracked $50,000 for the series.

On the women’s side, Katinka Hosszu ($66,750) has made more than any of the men, with Yulia Efimova ($43,500) sitting third. The second cluster will end this week, with more than $150,000 in cluster bonuses to be given out in both genders.

FULL FINA WORLD CUP SCHEDULE

  • September 7-9, Kazan, Russia (50m)
  • September 13-15, Doha, Qatar (50m)
  • September 28-30, Eindhoven, Netherlands (25m)
  • October 4-6, Budapest, Hungary (25m)
  • November 2-4, Beijing, China (25m)
  • November 9-11, Tokyo, Japan (25m)
  • November 15-17, Singapore (25m)

PRIZE MONEY SYSTEM

Event Prizes

Prize money is given to the top 6 in each individual event:

  • Gold: $1500
  • Silver: $1000
  • Bronze: $500
  • 4th: $400
  • 5th: $300
  • 6th: $200

Prize money is also given to the top 3 mixed relay teams (though no series points are earned).

  • Gold: $3000
  • Silver: $2000
  • Bronze: $1000

In our money lists, we’ve given each relay member one quarter of that money, which amounts to $750 for a win, $500 for second and $250 for third.

World Record Bonuses

Each world record is worth a $10,000 bonus.

Cluster Bonuses

The 9-meet series is broken into 3 clusters. Each cluster awards bonuses for the top 8 athletes in points over those three meets. An athlete must swim all meets in the cluster to earn a cluster bonus:

  • 1st: $50,000
  • 2nd: $35,000
  • 3rd: $30,000
  • 4th: $20,000
  • 5th: $10,000
  • 6th: $5,000
  • 7th: $4,000
  • 8th: $3,000

Series Bonuses

And the series as a whole will give out bonuses to the top 3 men and women in total series points:

  • 1st: $150,000
  • 2nd: $100,000
  • 3rd: $50,000

2018 World Cup Money List

