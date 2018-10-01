Morozov Roars To World Cup Lead With WR In Eindhoven (Full Points)

2018 FINA WORLD CUP – EINDHOVEN

A world record 100 IM (and the resulting 20 point bonus) has surged Vladimir Morozov into the men’s lead on the 2018 FINA World Cup tour. Sarah Sjostrom still leads the women’s ranks, and is tied for the cluster 2 lead with Wang Jianjiahe.

Morozov trailed fellow Russian Anton Chupkov by 6 after cluster 1, but scored a massive 80 points in Eindhoven, nearly doubling his point total to earn a 56-point lead over Chupkov and Mitch Larkin. Morozov gets scoring credit for 3 wins (12 points apiece), the top FINA points bonus (24 points) and the 20-point world record bonus. No other man scored more than 51 in Eindhoven. That 51 points came from Daiya Seto, who sits second in the cluster.

Sjostrom had built a 30-point lead in cluster 1, but expanded that to 48 in Eindhoven. The Swedish sprinter had four wins, but only gets points for her top three events, plus had the second-best FINA points swim on the women’s side. She earns 54 in Eindhoven, tying China’s Wang, who had the top FINA points bonus and moved up to 8th overall in the series despite not swimming any of cluster 1.

FULL FINA WORLD CUP SCHEDULE

September 7-9 , Kazan, Russia (50m)

, Kazan, Russia (50m) September 13-15 , Doha, Qatar (50m)

, Doha, Qatar (50m) September 28-30 , Eindhoven, Netherlands (25m)

October 4-6 , Budapest, Hungary (25m)

, Budapest, Hungary (25m) November 2-4 , Beijing, China (25m)

, Beijing, China (25m) November 9-11 , Tokyo, Japan (25m)

, Tokyo, Japan (25m) November 15-17 , Singapore (25m)

WORLD CUP SCORING

Medal Points

Each individual event yields points for the top 3 finishers.

Gold: 12 points

Silver: 9 points

Bronze: 6 points

Each athlete can swim an unlimited amount of events, but only their best three finishes count for points.

World Record Bonuses

Each world record yields 20 points. Tying a world record is worth 10 points.

Performance Bonuses

The top 3 male and top 3 female swims of the meet earn bonus points. Top swims are determined based on FINA points. Only the top-scoring swim from each athlete is counted.

First: 24 points

Second: 18 points

Third: 12 points

PERFORMANCE BONUSES:

Women:

Wang Jianjiahe, 400 free: 3:54.63 = 998 FINA points Sarah Sjostrom, 100 fly: 54.91 = 983 FINA points Yulia Efimova, 200 breast: 2:15.62 = 976 FINA points

Men:

Vladimir Morozov, 100 IM: 50.26 = 1002 FINA points Daiya Seto, 400 IM: 3:57.25 = 978 FINA points Kirill Prigoda, 200 breast: 2:01.59 = 971 FINA points

2018 World Cup Point Standings