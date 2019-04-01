Six Upsets, Including 2 Top 5 Affairs, Lead Week 10 Results

Six upsets, including two overtime affairs, highlighted Week 10 water polo action.
#1 USC suffered its first loss of the season, snapping a 37-match win streak, in a 9-8 overtime affair with #2 Stanford on Saturday. It was the second Top 10 win of the week for the Cardinal, which began Week 10 with a 16-7 victory over #10 UC Irvine.
In other Top 10 action, #5 Hawaii utilized home pool advantage in a 6-5 win over #4 Cal on Friday and #3 UCLA bested #7 Pacific 10-7.
Upsets
- #5 Hawaii def. #4 Cal 6-5: The Rainbow Wahine earned their first win over the Bears since 2016 as the team rallied from down 5-4 in the final six minutes to steal away the victory. Carla Abellan tied it up and Maxine Schaap put in the game winner with two minutes to go.
- #11 UC Davis def. #9 UC Santa Barbara 11-10: In Big West play, the Aggies came back from a 9-7 deficit and scored three goals in the fourth period to squeak past the Gauchos on Saturday. Annie Kutt tied it at 10 with three minutes left and Noelle Wijnbelt added the final blow with 1:30 remaining.
- #18 Princeton def. #16 Wagner 11-10: The Tigers got four goals from Amy Castellano, including the final score in the upset. Princeton scored three goals to begin the fourth period and hung on for the win.
- #2 Stanford def. #1 USC 9-8 OT: Makenzie Fischer turned in a hat trick, including the game winner midway through the first overtime, as the Cardinal issued USC its first home loss since 2017, when Stanford ended a then 52-match win streak for the Trojans.
- #19 San Jose State def. #8 Arizona State 9-7: The Spartans earned their first conference win since 2017 with help from a Sierra Painter hat trick and two goals each by Tyanna Supreme and Matilda Moore. A five-goal third quarter gave SJSU the edge it needed in the win.
- #21 San Diego State def. #19 San Jose State 10-9 4OT: After ending regulation tied at 9-all, Shelby Kraft scored the winning goal just 23 seconds into the fourth overtime period. Emily Bennett led all scorers with four goals for the Aztecs, while Tyanna Supreme and Olga Descalzi Portell put in three apiece for the Spartans.
|Date
|Result
|Winner Recap
|Loser Recap
|March 25.
|3:30 p.m.
|#2 Stanford def. #10 UC Irvine 16-7
|Stanford Recap
|UC Irvine Recap
|7 p.m.
|#9 UC Santa Barbara def. Cal State Monterey Bay 15-10
|UC Santa Barbara Recap
|Cal State Monterey Bay Recap
|March 27.
|4 p.m.
|#11 UC Davis def. Cal State Monterey Bay 18-9
|UC Davis Recap
|Cal State Monterey Bay Recap
|4:30 p.m.
|Concordia (CA) def. RV Brown 9-7
|Concordia Recap
|Brown Recap
|7 p.m.
|Cal Lutheran def. Whittier 11-7
|Cal Lutheran Recap
|Whittier Recap
|7 p.m.
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps def. Occidental 11-5
|CMS Recap
|Occidental Recap
|7 p.m.
|LaVerne def. Chapman 11-7
|LaVerne Recap
|Chapman Recap
|10 p.m.
|#12 Long Beach State def. RV Brown 14-5
|Long Beach State Recap
|Brown Recap
|10 p.m.
|Redlands def. Cal Tech 20-5
|Redlands Recap
|Cal Tech Recap
|March 28.
|7 p.m.
|#9 UC Santa Barbara def. Sonoma State 22-6
|UC Santa Barbara Recap
|Sonoma State Recap
|7 p.m.
|#21 San Diego State def Santa Clara 4-1
|San Diego State Recap
|Santa Clara Recap
|10:30 p.m.
|RV Brown def. LaVerne 15-9
|Brown Recap
|LaVerne Recap
|March 29.
|4 p.m.
|Fresno Pacific def. Cal State East Bay 12-11
|Fresno Pacific Recap
|Cal State East Bay Recap
|4:30 p.m.
|Santa Clara def. Concordia (CA) 9-4
|Santa Clara Recap
|Concordia Recap
|6 p.m.
|#15 Fresno State def. #23 Azusa Pacific 11-8
|Fresno State Recap
|Azusa Pacific Recap
|7 p.m.
|Mercyhurst def. Grove City 23-11
|Mercyhurst Recap
|Grove City Recap
|9 p.m.
|#3 UCLA def. #7 Pacific 10-7
|UCLA Recap
|Pacific Recap
|Midnight
|#5 Hawaii def. #4 California 6-5
|Hawaii Recap
|Cal Recap
|March 30.
|1 p.m.
|#25 Cal Baptist def. RV Brown 9-7
|Cal Baptist Recap
|Brown Recap
|2 p.m.
|#7 Pacific def. #23 Azusa Pacific 12-6
|Pacific Recap
|Azusa Pacific Recap
|2 p.m.
|Cal Lutheran def. Cal Tech 15-3
|Cal Lutheran Recap
|Cal Tech Recap
|2 p.m.
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps def. Chapman 10-9
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Recap
|Chapman Recap
|2 p.m.
|LaVerne def. Redlands 8-4
|LaVerne Recap
|Redlands Recap
|2 p.m.
|Pomona-Pitzer def. Occidental 17-2
|Pomona-Pitzer Recap
|Occidental Recap
|3 p.m.
|#10 UC Irvine def. #22 Cal State Northridge 15-6
|UC Irvine Recap
|Cal State Northridge Recap
|3 p.m.
|#11 UC Davis def. #9 UC Santa Barbara 11-10
|UC Davis Recap
|UC Santa Barbara Recap
|3 p.m.
|#13 Loyola Marymount def. #15 Fresno State 11-7
|Loyola Marymount Recap
|Fresno State Recap
|4 p.m.
|#18 Princeton def. #16 Wagner 11-10
|Princeton Recap
|Wagner Recap
|4 p.m.
|Cal State East Bay def. Sonoma State 8-7
|Cal State East Bay Recap
|Sonoma State Recap
|5 p.m.
|#2 Stanford def. #1 USC 9-8 OT
|Stanford Recap
|USC Recap
|5 p.m.
|#17 UC San Diego def. RV Brown 14-8
|UC San Diego Recap
|Brown Recap
|9 p.m.
|#17 UC San Diego def. #25 Cal Baptist 14-4
|UC San Diego Recap
|Cal Baptist Recap
|Penn State Behrend Tournament (Erie, Pennsylvania)
|8:30 a.m.
|Villanova def. McKendree 16-15
|Villanova Recap
|McKendree Recap
|9:50 a.m.
|Penn State Behrend def. Mercyhurst 19-5
|Mercyhurst Recap
|Penn State Behrend Recap
|12:30 p.m.
|Villanova def. Penn State Behrend 22-6
|Villanova Recap
|Penn State Behrend Recap
|3:10 p.m.
|McKendree def. Washington & Jefferson 22-6
|McKendree Recap
|Washington & Jefferson Recap
|8 p.m.
|Villanova def. Gannon 11-10
|Villanova Recap
|Gannon Recap
|ASU Invitational #2 (Tempe, Arizona)
|11 a.m.
|#21 San Diego State def. Siena 10-2
|San Diego State Recap
|Siena Recap
|12:30 p.m.
|#19 San Jose State def. #8 Arizona State 9-7
|San Jose State Recap
|Arizona State Recap
|4 p.m.
|#19 San Jose State def. Siena 17-6
|San Jose State Recap
|Siena Recap
|5:15 p.m.
|#8 Arizona State def. #21 San Diego State 6-4
|Arizona State Recap
|San Diego State Recap
|George Washington Mini (Washington, D.C.)
|10 a.m.
|#24 Bucknell def. George Washington 11-7
|Bucknell Recap
|George Washington Recap
|11:30 a.m.
|#14 Harvard def. Saint Francis (PA) 13-6
|Harvard Recap
|Saint Francis Recap
|4:30 p.m.
|#24 Bucknell def. Saint Francis (PA) 16-8
|Bucknell Recap
|Saint Francis Recap
|6 p.m.
|#14 Harvard def. George Washington 18-4
|Harvard Recap
|George Washington Recap
|CWPA West Regional Tournament II (St. Paul, Minnesota)
|Noon
|Macalester def. Austin College 8-6
|Macalester Recap
|Austin College Recap
|1:15 p.m.
|Carthage def. Wittenberg 9-8
|Carthage Recap
|Wittenberg Recap
|3:30 p.m.
|Austin College def. Monmouth 14-9
|Austin College Recap
|Monmouth Recap
|5:45 p.m.
|Macalester def. Carthage 9-4
|Macalester Recap
|Carthage Recap
|7 p.m.
|Wittenberg def. Monmouth 15-14
|Wittenberg Recap
|Monmouth Recap
|March 31.
|CWPA West Regional Tournament II (St. Paul, Minnesota)
|9 a.m.
|Austin College def. Carthage 8-7
|Austin College Recap
|Carthage Recap
|10 a.m.
|Macalester def. Wittenberg 19-7
|Macalester Recap
|Wittenberg Recap
|12:30 p.m.
|Monmouth def. Carthage 13-5
|Monmouth Recap
|Carthage Recap
|3:45 p.m.
|Austin College def. Wittenberg 8-4
|Austin College Recap
|Wittenberg Recap
|4 p.m.
|Macalester def. Monmouth 12-11
|Macalester Recap
|Monmouth Recap
|George Washington Mini (Washington, D.C.)
|10 a.m.
|#14 Harvard def. #24 Bucknell 15-13
|Harvard Recap
|Bucknell Recap
|11:30 a.m.
|George Washington def. Saint Francis (PA) 10-9
|George Washington Recap
|Saint Francis Recap
|ASU Invitational #2 (Tempe, Arizona)
|Noon
|#8 Arizona State def. Siena 17-3
|Arizona State Recap
|Siena Recap
|1:30 p.m.
|#21 San Diego State def. #19 San Jose State 10-9 4OT
|San Diego State Recap
|San Jose State Recap
|Penn State Behrend Tournament (Erie, Pennsylvania)
|9 a.m.
|McKendree def. Penn State Behrend 17-9
|McKendree Recap
|Penn State Behrend Recap
|10 a.m.
|Mercyhurst def. Villanova 14-9
|Mercyhurst Recap
|Villanova Recap
|Noon
|Gannon def. McKendree 14-9
|Gannon Recap
|McKendree Recap
