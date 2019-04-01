Six Upsets, Including 2 Top 5 Affairs, Lead Week 10 Results

Six upsets, including two overtime affairs, highlighted Week 10 water polo action.

#1 USC suffered its first loss of the season, snapping a 37-match win streak, in a 9-8 overtime affair with #2 Stanford on Saturday. It was the second Top 10 win of the week for the Cardinal, which began Week 10 with a 16-7 victory over #10 UC Irvine.

In other Top 10 action, #5 Hawaii utilized home pool advantage in a 6-5 win over #4 Cal on Friday and #3 UCLA bested #7 Pacific 10-7.

Upsets