Photo Vault: Irish Open Swimming Championships

2019 IRISH OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Irish Open Swimming Championships wrapped up last night, with several elite swimmers getting the job done to qualify for the World Championships, World Junior Championships and other prestigious meets coming up this summer around the world.

Although the final rosters have not yet been announced, below are those swimmers who notched qualifying efforts for their respective competitions. Also below is an action-packed photo vault, courtesy of David Kiberd and Swim Ireland, giving us up close vantage points of how the competitors got it done in Dublin.

Consideration Times Achieved

(Team Selections will be made at a later date)LEN European Junior Swimming Championships, Kazan, Russia, 3rd – 7th July

Eoin Corby (100m Breaststroke), Uiseann Cooke (100m Breaststroke, 200m Breaststroke), Amelia Kane (400m IM), Alfie Kelly (400m IM) Daniel Wiffen (800m Freestyle, 1500m Freestyle), Paddy Johnston (100m Butterfly), Sean Scannell (200m Backstroke)FINA World Swimming Championships (50m), Gwangju, Korea, 22nd – 28th July

Darragh Greene (100m Breaststroke, 200m Breaststroke), 4x100m Freestyle Relay (Men), Shane Ryan (100m Backstroke), 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay (Men), 4 x 100m Medley Relay (Men), 4 x 100m Mixed Medley Relay.IOC European Youth Olympic Festival, Baku, Azerbaijan, 22nd – 28th July

Molly Mayne (100m Breaststroke, 200m Breaststroke), Ellie McKibbin (100m Freestyle, 200m Freestyle)IPC World Para Swimming Championships, TBC, 29th July – 3rd August

Sean O’Riordan (400m Freestyle), Patrick Flanagan (400m Freestyle), Barry McClements (400m Freestyle) Ailbhe Kelly (400m Freestyle) Nicole Turner (100m Breaststroke), Ellen Keane (100m Breaststroke)

FINA World Junior Championships, Budapest, Hungary, 20th – 25th August

Eoin Corby (100m Breaststroke), Amelia Kane (400m IM), Daniel Wiffen (800m Freestyle, 1500m Freestyle)