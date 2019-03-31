Greene Earns Swimmer Of The Meet Honors To End Irish Open

2019 IRISH OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2019 Irish Open Swimming Championships wrapped up tonight in Dublin, with 5 Irish Records, 2 Irish Junior Records and 7 Championship Records biting the dust by the time all was said and done.

Day 4 Highlights:

Breaststroker Darragh Greene nabbed ‘Swimmer of the Meet’ honors. Greene earned victories across the 100m and 200m breaststroke races and dipped under the Irish National Record and World Championships consideration time in the 200m in 2:10.05. His 100m mark came to 59.98 for a new Championships Record, as well as representing a Gwangu-worthy performance.

National Centre Dublin freestyle ace Jordan Sloan clocked the 2nd fastest time of his career this morning, taking the top seeded 200m free time in 1:47.63. He was slower this evening, but stil claimed the national title in a mark of 1:48.44, with Jack McMillan finishing in a time of 1:48.56.

The top 4 men in the event collectively came under the 4x200m freestyle relay consideration time for Gwangju.

Brendan Hyland followed up on his 200m fly and 200m IM National Records with another national title in the 100m fly this evening. Earning his 8th consecutive title in this sprint fly event, Hyland nailed a winning effort of 53.07.

Ellen Walshe tapped her 4th national title this week by winning the 100m fly event in 1:00.21. That adds to her title in the 50m fly, 200m fly and 400m IM from throughout the meet.

Visiting Scottish swimmer Hannah Miley won her 5th commemorative gold, earning the fastest time in the 200m IM. She stopped the clock at 2:15.96, with NAC’s Orla Adams earning the Irish title behind her in 2:17.83.

National Performance Director Jon Rudd said post-meet, “After five exciting and full days of racing, we can now all reflect on some fine swimming and the continued progress of our sport in Ireland. With seven Irish records broken across the meet (five Senior and two Junior) and another six Championship records re-written, we knew that we had to be on to a good thing. We have a number of swimmers that have now put their hats in the ring for our National Teams this summer, including that of the World Championships in Korea, the meet where we will focus very much on Olympic relay qualification. Congratulations to all of the athletes and their coaches this week who have given us what we are all looking for from a Trials; lifetime best performances, ideally in the heats and then delivering something even faster in the final. Onwards and upwards Swim Ireland, we have a summer to look forward to.”

Consideration Times Achieved

(Team Selections will be made at a later date)

LEN European Junior Swimming Championships, Kazan, Russia, 3rd – 7th July

Eoin Corby (100m Breaststroke), Uiseann Cooke (100m Breaststroke, 200m Breaststroke), Amelia Kane (400m IM), Alfie Kelly (400m IM) Daniel Wiffen (800m Freestyle, 1500m Freestyle), Paddy Johnston (100m Butterfly), Sean Scannell (200m Backstroke)

FINA World Swimming Championships (50m), Gwangju, Korea, 22nd – 28th July

Darragh Greene (100m Breaststroke, 200m Breaststroke), 4x100m Freestyle Relay (Men), Shane Ryan (100m Backstroke), 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay (Men), 4 x 100m Medley Relay (Men), 4 x 100m Mixed Medley Relay.

IOC European Youth Olympic Festival, Baku, Azerbaijan, 22nd – 28th July

Molly Mayne (100m Breaststroke, 200m Breaststroke), Ellie McKibbin (100m Freestyle, 200m Freestyle)

IPC World Para Swimming Championships, TBC, 29th July – 3rd August

Sean O’Riordan (400m Freestyle), Patrick Flanagan (400m Freestyle), Barry McClements (400m Freestyle) Ailbhe Kelly (400m Freestyle) Nicole Turner (100m Breaststroke), Ellen Keane (100m Breaststroke)

FINA World Junior Championships, Budapest, Hungary, 20th – 25th August

Eoin Corby (100m Breaststroke), Amelia Kane (400m IM), Daniel Wiffen (800m Freestyle, 1500m Freestyle)