Endurance Specialist Rebecca Tobias Stays In State With Austin College

Rebecca Tobias of Hendrickson High School and Longhorn Aquatics near Austin, Texas has announced that she will be joining the swim team at Austin College in Sherman, Texas as a member of the class of 2023. Specializing in the endurance based events, Tobias already holds times in the 1650 yard freestyle/200 yard butterfly/400 IM that land her within the top 10 times of the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference from the 2018-2019 season.

“I feel like Austin College will give me the academic rigor and challenge needed to be successful in the future. I love the sense of community, not only within the team, but also around campus and throughout different organizations. Go ‘Roos!”

I’m excited to announce my Verbal Commitment to Austin College D3 Swim and Dive! Thank you to everyone who has supported my swim journey, and to all the coaches who have inspired and believed in me. I am planning on Majoring in Biochemistry with a focus in Pre-med. Go ‘Roos!!! pic.twitter.com/rLuO58HhJC — Becca Tobias (@becca_swim) December 25, 2018

At the 2019 South Texas Age Group Championships in February she placed 2nd in the 200-yard freestyle (2:06.89) and 4th in the 500-yard freestyle and 200-yard backstroke (5:37.65/2:22.29).

Best Times in Yards:

100 fly – 1:03.15

200 fly – 2:21.8

200 IM – 2:20.15

400 IM – 4:54.62

1650 free – 19:00.81

If she can hit or improve her career-best times, Tobias is poised to be the Roo’s #1 swimmer in the 100 and 200-yard butterflies, 400 yard IM, and 1650 yard freestyle, looking to land on the SCAC podium in 400 yard IM and 200-yard butterfly. As of right now, Tobias is the only public commit for the Class of 2023 for Coach Bob Filander.

