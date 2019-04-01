Sjostrom Rocks 1:55 2Free, 57.0 1Fly & 24.2 50 Free On Day 1 Helsinki

2019 Helsinki Swim Meet

Busting out the 2nd fastest time in the world this season in the women’s 200m freestyle, Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom kicked off her Nordic Tour campaign breathing fire. After registering a casual morning swim of 2:00.35 in heats to capture the top seed, the 25-year-old multi-Olympic medalist cranked out a massive 1:55.44 to take the meet title here in Helsinki.

Opening in a swift 55.88 and closing in 59.56, Sjostrom scorched the field here at Mäkelänrinne, with the next fastest competitor represented by teammate Michelle Coleman and her mark of 2:00.19.

Rounding to the top 3 was Iron Lady Katinka Hosszu, who touched in 2:01.14, jetting right into Helsinki from the Hungarian Nationals that just concluded over the weekend in Debrecen.

Sjostrom’s time sits only behind American Katie Ledecky’s 1:55.32 from Winter Nationals in the world rankings.

In her 2nd win of the evening, Sjostrom cranked out her fastest time of the season in the women’s 100m fly. Splitting 26.67/30.36, Sjostrom hit the wall in 57.03 to represent the only swimmer under 58 seconds in the race. Kimberly Buys of Belgium was next in line, touching in 58.78 as the only other sub-minute athlete in the field.

But Sjostrom still wasn’t done, as the ISL Team Energy Standard captain produced another big-time swim in the women’s 50m free. Sjostom powered her way to the top of the odium in 24.22, as well as the world rankings tonight.

But also collecting multiple wins was Kosszu, with the Hungarian not only taking the women’s 200m IM in 2:13.72, but also clinching wins in the 200m back and 800m free. In the former event, Hosszu notched 2:11.76, although well off her 2:09,77 from Golden Tour Marseille. In the latter, the multi-Olympic gold medalist earned a mark of 8:54.33, a time outside the top 25.

No one in the men’s 100m free was able to get under the 50-second threshold, with Sebastian De Meulemeester getting his hand on the wall first in 50.52. Louis Croenen of Belgium was just .02 behind in 50.54 for silver.

Giedrius Titenis of Lithuania surged to the top of the men’s 50m breaststroke pack in 27.51, while visiting Australian Thomas Fraser-Holmes notched a 400m IM victorious outing of 4:19.00 to win by over 9 seconds.

Additional Winners: