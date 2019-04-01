Caster Semenya CAS Decision With Olympic Implications is Postponed

The decision on whether Olympic champion runner Caster Semenya would have to artificially lower her testosterone levels to compete in her signature events under new IAAF rules has been postponed, the Court of Arbitration for Sport announced in a press release last week.

Last April, the IAAF (the governing body for track and field) announced new regulations for female athletes competing in running events 400 meters and longer. The new rules are aimed at athletes with higher-than-normal levels of testosterone, and the IAAF says the new policies are about leveling the playing field. As of last November, female athletes with blood testosterone levels above a certain threshold are required to either lower their testosterone level or compete in a male or intersex classification. You can read more about those rules here.

Semenya and CAS participated in arbitration proceedings in February with the stated intent of announcing a decision March 26. The involved parties have since “filed additional submissions and materials and agreed to postpone the issuance of the CAS award until the end of April 2019.” The decision needs to be made well before the crucial 2019 IAAF World Championships, beginning in Doha in late September.

The South African Semenya, who won the 800m race at both the London and Rio Games, is hyperandrogenous and has been subjected to controversial gender testing throughout her career. She is currently classified as having “Differences of Sexual Development” (DSD), but under the new rules, would likely not be allowed to compete against women, or have to artificially reduce her testosterone levels.

According to the IAAF, most women have low levels (0.12 to 1.79 nmol/L) of testosterone circulating naturally in their blood. Men’s levels are typically around 7.7-29.4 nmol/L, and the IAAF says “no female would have serum levels of natural testosterone at 5 nmol/L or above unless they have DSD or a tumour.”

The International Olympic committee is likely waiting on the Semenya verdict before determining its own testosterone limits for transgender athletes in the 2020 games, The Guardian reported in February. In other words: Semenya’s case has implications for all Olympic sports, including swimming. The issue recently gained prominence in the swim world when USA Swimming announced it would allow age group swimmers to compete in their stated gender category. To make a junior or senior national team, however, athletes must still comply with the IOC’s medical requirements.

Just to be clear: Semenya is not transgender, and in an interview with the BBC last year stated that she “just want[s] to run naturally, the way [she] was born.”

Proponents of the IAAF’s new policy, including Olympic swimming medalist Sharron Davies, say that the inclusion of trans women will hurt women’s athletics. Opponents argue that the policy is based on shoddy science: it’s not yet clear that testosterone is actually a key determinant of athletic performance.