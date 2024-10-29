Six Swimmers Have Earned Individual NCAA ‘A’ Cuts By Last Week Of October

It’s the end of October and while there are still plenty of dual meets on the NCAA calendar, the midseason invitationals are beginning to appear on the horizon. Historically, these invites have been the first point of the college season that we’ve seen swimmers suit up, go fast, and try to hit an NCAA qualification time.

But the NCAA is changing, and swimmers aren’t waiting for midseason invites or conference championships to throw down fast times. Many teams have been suiting up for dual meets, and we’ve seen plenty of fast swims in the first six weeks of the 2024-25 season. In that spirit, here’s a look at who has already earned Division I NCAA ‘A’ cuts this season.

Once a swimmer earns an ‘A’ cut in an event, they are automatically qualified for the 2025 NCAA Championships. Relays that earn an ‘A’ cut automatically qualify as well, and the school can also swim any relay where they have a ‘B’ cut. Relays qualify to the team, meaning they don’t need to bring the same four swimmers that earned the original cut to NCAAs.

Women

Individual

Four women have combined for seven NCAA ‘A’ cuts in individual events. Gretchen Walsh, Claire Curzan, and Emma Sticklen have each earned two cuts. Conversions from short-course meters to yards count for NCAA qualification, so Walsh and Curzan’s times from Virginia’s short-course meters dual with Florida are eligible. Walsh’s incredible performance at that meet (world record, four American records) results in two NCAA ‘A’ cuts as her 50 freestyle converts to a 20.93 and her 100 back to 49.73. Meanwhile, back in the NCAA after a year off due to eligibility rules, Curzan earned two ‘A’ cuts in her Virginia debut, the 200 back (1:49.64 converted) and 100 fly (50.45 converted).

Meanwhile, Sticklen, the two-time defending NCAA champion in the 200 fly, has earned her cuts in both butterfly events, swimming 50.23 in the 100 fly and 1:49.77 in the 200 fly. Her 200 fly time from the Texas vs. LSU dual meet is a personal best for her and marked a new SEC record in Texas’ first dual meet in the conference.

NC State freshman Leah Shackley swam 50.40 in the 100 backstroke last weekend, which is not only an NCAA ‘A’ cut but would’ve finished second at NCAAs last year behind Wolfpack alum Katharine Berkoff.

Relays

There are no ‘A’ cuts yet in the 800 free or 400 medley relay, but there’s at least one ‘A’ cut for the three other relay events.

NC State has the most NCAA ‘A’ cuts of any program, tallying three. The Wolfpack logged 1:28.15 in the 200 freestyle relay at their dual meet against ASU, earning the only NCAA ‘A’ cut that we’ve seen so far this season in the event.

Lily Christianson and Erika Pelaez feature on all three of NC State’s ‘A’ cut relays: the 200 free, 400 free, and 200 medley relay. The 200 medley relay team of Pelaez, Grace Sheble, Shackley, and Christianson also sit atop the NCAA in the 200 medley relay with a 1:35.964. They are second in the 400 free relay, with Christianson, Tyler Driscoll, Cassie Moses, and Pelaez swimming 3:13.10.

In the 400 free relay, NC State is sandwiched between Louisville and Tennessee’s performances from their dual meet. Louisville’s Caroline Larsen, Julia Dennis, Gabi Albiero, and Ella Welch swam 3:12.26, beating Tennessee’s Camille Spink, Emily Armsen, Josephine Fuller, and Brooklyn Douthwright’s 3:13.19 to complete the upset over the Volunteers, who nevertheless earned an ‘A’ cut.

Seven programs have earned NCAA ‘A’ cuts in the 200 medley relay, the most of any relay so far this season. Virginia and Florida lead with their SCM converted times. For cuts swum in yards, it’s the Wolfpack on top in 1:35.94. Auburn sits just behind with a 1:36.01. Then, it’s Tennessee at 1:36.15, ASU with a school-record 1:36.17, and Texas at 1:36.24.

NCAA ‘A’ Cuts By Power 4 Conference

Individual Relay ACC 5 6 Big Ten 0 0 Big 12 0 1 SEC 2 5

Men

Individual

Ilya Kharun and Luca Urlando are responsible for all five NCAA ‘A’ cuts in the men’s individual events so far. Across the country, these two Olympians have been trading shots in the butterfly events all season long. Kharun owns the top time in both the 100 fly and 200 fly after swimming ‘A’ cuts of 43.95 and 1:38.74 during ASU’s visit to NC State. Kharun also owns the league’s top time in the 50 freestyle as well, leading off ASU’s 200 free relay at the same meet with an ‘A’ cut of 18.59.

Urlando is back in the NCAA for the first time since getting injured in October 2022. He’s made an incredible impression and owns ‘A’ cuts in the 100 and 200 fly as well, swimming 44.16 and 1:39.03.

Relays

Arizona State’s earned its reputation for swimming fast all season long. That hasn’t changed now that it’s Herbie Behm at the helm, highlighted by the fact that they’ve earned four NCAA ‘A’ cuts in the relays—the only one they’re missing is the 800 freestyle relay. Like the women’s side, no team has earned an ‘A’ cut in that event, which isn’t a common event to see on the schedule at a dual meet.

With Kharun leading off the 200 free relay in 18.59, Patrick Sammon, Tommy Palmer, and Jonny Kulow brought the team home for an ‘A’ cut in a league-leading 1:15.11. They are the only team sub-1:16 so far this season.

The Sun Devils lead the league in the 200 free, 400 free, 200 medley, and 400 medley relays at the end of October. Kharun, Sammon, and Kulow combined with Filip Senc-Samardzic in the 400 free to log an ‘A” cut of 2:46.58. Kharun and Kulow held down the back half of the 200-medley relay, teaming with Lucien Vergnes and Andy Dobrzanski for a 1:22.40. The same quartet was back up in the 400 medley relay, soaring under the ‘A’ cut with a 3:02.04.

The ASU and NC State dual meet brought a lot of NCAA ‘A’ cuts as the Wolfpack earned cuts in the 200 free, 400 free, and 200 medley relays. They sit #2 in all three after swimming 1:16.11 in the 200 free, 2:48.63 in the 400 free, and 1:22.99 in the 200 medley relay.

Virginia Tech earned two ‘A’ cuts at the SMU Classic, while Indiana earned one. Virginia Tech grabbed ‘A’ cuts in both medley relays, swimming 1:23.60 in the 200 medley relay and 3:04.85 in the 400 medley relay. Indiana sits just ahead of the Hokies in the 400 medley relay after beating them at the SMU Classic with a 3:04.01.

Tennessee closed out their dual against Louisville by winning the 400 freestyle relay with a 2:49.23. They were the first team sub-2:50 this season before Arizona State and NC State surpassed them a couple of days later. Florida is the other SEC team with a relay ‘A’ cut, as their U.S. Open record in short-course meters converts to a 1:22.73.

NCAA ‘A’ Cuts By Power 4 Conference

Individual Relay ACC 0 5 Big Ten 0 1 Big 12 3 4 SEC 2 2

Full List of NCAA ‘A’ Cuts As Of Oct. 28

Note: * denotes a SCM to SCY converted time

Women

Gretchen Walsh , 50 free (20.93*)

, 50 free (20.93*) Gretchen Walsh , 100 back (49.73*)

, 100 back (49.73*) Leah Shackley, 100 back (50.40)

Claire Curzan , 200 back (1:49.64*)

, 200 back (1:49.64*) Emma Sticklen , 100 fly (50.23)

, 100 fly (50.23) Claire Curzan , 100 fly (50.45*)

, 100 fly (50.45*) Emma Sticklen , 200 fly (1:49.77)

, 200 fly (1:49.77) NC State, 200 free relay (1:28.15)

Louisville, 400 free relay (3:12.26)

NC State, 400 free relay (3:13.10)

Tennessee, 400 free relay (3:13.19)

Virginia, 400 free relay (3:13.32c)

Virginia, 200 medley relay (1:34.35*)

Florida, 200 medley relay (1:35.25*)

NC State, 200 medley relay (1:35.94)

Auburn, 200 medley relay (1:36.01)

Tennessee, 200 medley relay (1:36.15)

Arizona State, 200 medley relay (1:36.17)

Texas, 200 medley relay (1:36.24)

Men