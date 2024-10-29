ACC Names Erika Pelaez, Denis Petrashov Swimmers of the Week

Courtesy: The ACC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – In the fifth set of weekly honors for the 2024 Atlantic Coast Conference Swimming & Diving season, Louisville’s Denis Petrashov was named the ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Week while SMU’s Luke Sitz and Pitt’s Noah Bernard shared ACC Men’s Divers of the Week honors. NC State’s Erika Pelaez was named ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week while North Carolina’s Aranza Vázquez Montaño and Pitt’s Mariana Osorio Mendoza shared ACC Women’s Divers of the Week honors.

ACC MEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK

Denis Petrashov, Louisville, Sr., Bishteck, Kyrgyzstan

Petrashov was named the ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Week for the second time this season. The Louisville senior helped lead the Cardinals to a 178.5-121.5 win over No. 8 Tennessee last weekend with a sweep in all three events in which he swam. He earned first place in the 100 breast (52.01), 200 breast (1:54.04) and 200 medley relay (1:23.96 – 23.23 split). Petrashov currently leads the nation in the 100 breast with his NCAA B-cut time of 51.50 from the SMU Classic that took place October 11-12.

ACC CO-MEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK

Luke Sitz, SMU, Fr., Prosper, Texas

Sitz was named the ACC Men’s Diver of the Week for the third consecutive week. Last week for the Mustangs, he earned first place in the 1-meter with a score of 379.95 before taking first in the 3-meter with a score of 383.60. The Prosper, Texas, native has earned the highest score in every diving competition he has participated in this season.

ACC CO-MEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK

Noah Bernard, Pitt, Fr., Toronto, Canada

Bernard swept the boards in his first collegiate debut last weekend. The freshman out of Toronto, Canada, took first place against Penn State in both the 1-meter (359.55) and the 3-meter (384.83).

ACC WOMEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK

Erika Pelaez, NC State, Fr., Miami, Florida

Peleaz swept the competition in all six events last weekend in the Wolfpack win over No. 18 Arizona State. The Miami, Florida, native earned first place in the 100 free (47.98), 200 free (1:43.14) and 200 backstroke (1:50.71). On the relay side, Peleaz was a part of the winning teams for the 200 free relay (21.62 split), 400 free relay (46.76 split) and 200 medley relay (23.48 split). The freshman recorded three personal records (200 free, 200 backstroke, 200 medley relay) in her collegiate debut.

ACC CO-WOMEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK

Aranza Vázquez Montaño, North Carolina, Gr., La Paz, New Mexico

The two-time Olympian earned first place last week for the Tar Heels in the 1-meter diving competition against Auburn. Vázquez Montaño won with a score of 327.45.

ACC CO-WOMEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK

Mariana Osorio Mendoza, Pitt, So., Colombia

Mendoza helped Pitt dominate Penn State in a 248-105 win last weekend. The sophomore out of Colombia earned first place in the 1-meter with a score of 279.08 before taking first in the 3-meter with a score of 311.40.

ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Week

Oct. 1 – Carles Coll Marti, Sr., Virginia Tech

Oct. 8 – Denis Petrashov, Louisville

Oct. 15 – Berke Saka, Georgia Tech

Oct. 22 – Ron Polonsky, Stanford

Oct. 29 – Denis Petrashov, Louisville

ACC Men’s Diver of the Week

Oct. 1 – Rocky Ramsland, Virginia Tech

Oct. 8 – Mack Molloy, Louisville

Oct. 15 – Max Fowler, Georgia Tech | Luke Sitz, SMU

Oct. 22 – Luke Sitz, SMU

Oct. 29 – Luke Sitz, SMU | Noah Bernard, Pitt

ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week

Oct. 1 – Simone Moll, Miami

Oct. 8 – Lauren Lee, Boston College

Oct 15 – Giulia Carvalho, Miami

Oct. 22 – Gretchen Walsh, Virginia

Oct. 29 – Erika Pelaez, NC State

ACC Women’s Diver of the Week

Oct. 1 – Mia Vallée, Miami

Oct. 8 – Lindsay Gizzi, Louisville

Oct. 15 – Mia Vallée, Miami

Oct. 22 – Margo O’Meara

Oct. 29 – Aranza Vazquez Montano, UNC | Mariana Osorio Mendoza, Pitt