ACC Names Erika Pelaez, Denis Petrashov Swimmers of the Week

Courtesy: The ACC
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – In the fifth set of weekly honors for the 2024 Atlantic Coast Conference Swimming & Diving season, Louisville’s Denis Petrashov was named the ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Week while SMU’s Luke Sitz and Pitt’s Noah Bernard shared ACC Men’s Divers of the Week honors. NC State’s Erika Pelaez was named ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week while North Carolina’s Aranza Vázquez Montaño and Pitt’s Mariana Osorio Mendoza shared ACC Women’s Divers of the Week honors.
ACC MEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK
Denis Petrashov, Louisville, Sr., Bishteck, Kyrgyzstan
Petrashov was named the ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Week for the second time this season. The Louisville senior helped lead the Cardinals to a 178.5-121.5 win over No. 8 Tennessee last weekend with a sweep in all three events in which he swam. He earned first place in the 100 breast (52.01), 200 breast (1:54.04) and 200 medley relay (1:23.96 – 23.23 split). Petrashov currently leads the nation in the 100 breast with his NCAA B-cut time of 51.50 from the SMU Classic that took place October 11-12.
ACC CO-MEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK
Luke Sitz, SMU, Fr., Prosper, Texas
Sitz was named the ACC Men’s Diver of the Week for the third consecutive week. Last week for the Mustangs, he earned first place in the 1-meter with a score of 379.95 before taking first in the 3-meter with a score of 383.60. The Prosper, Texas, native has earned the highest score in every diving competition he has participated in this season.
ACC CO-MEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK
Noah Bernard, Pitt, Fr., Toronto, Canada
Bernard swept the boards in his first collegiate debut last weekend. The freshman out of Toronto, Canada, took first place against Penn State in both the 1-meter (359.55) and the 3-meter (384.83).
ACC WOMEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK
Erika Pelaez, NC State, Fr., Miami, Florida
Peleaz swept the competition in all six events last weekend in the Wolfpack win over No. 18 Arizona State. The Miami, Florida, native earned first place in the 100 free (47.98), 200 free (1:43.14) and 200 backstroke (1:50.71). On the relay side, Peleaz was a part of the winning teams for the 200 free relay (21.62 split), 400 free relay (46.76 split) and 200 medley relay (23.48 split). The freshman recorded three personal records (200 free, 200 backstroke, 200 medley relay) in her collegiate debut.
ACC CO-WOMEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK
Aranza Vázquez Montaño, North Carolina, Gr., La Paz, New Mexico
The two-time Olympian earned first place last week for the Tar Heels in the 1-meter diving competition against Auburn. Vázquez Montaño won with a score of 327.45.
ACC CO-WOMEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK
Mariana Osorio Mendoza, Pitt, So., Colombia
Mendoza helped Pitt dominate Penn State in a 248-105 win last weekend. The sophomore out of Colombia earned first place in the 1-meter with a score of 279.08 before taking first in the 3-meter with a score of 311.40.
ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Week
Oct. 1 – Carles Coll Marti, Sr., Virginia Tech
Oct. 8 – Denis Petrashov, Louisville
Oct. 15 – Berke Saka, Georgia Tech
Oct. 22 – Ron Polonsky, Stanford
Oct. 29 – Denis Petrashov, Louisville
ACC Men’s Diver of the Week
Oct. 1 – Rocky Ramsland, Virginia Tech
Oct. 8 – Mack Molloy, Louisville
Oct. 15 – Max Fowler, Georgia Tech | Luke Sitz, SMU
Oct. 22 – Luke Sitz, SMU
Oct. 29 – Luke Sitz, SMU | Noah Bernard, Pitt
ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week
Oct. 1 – Simone Moll, Miami
Oct. 8 – Lauren Lee, Boston College
Oct 15 – Giulia Carvalho, Miami
Oct. 22 – Gretchen Walsh, Virginia
Oct. 29 – Erika Pelaez, NC State
ACC Women’s Diver of the Week
Oct. 1 – Mia Vallée, Miami
Oct. 8 – Lindsay Gizzi, Louisville
Oct. 15 – Mia Vallée, Miami
Oct. 22 – Margo O’Meara
Oct. 29 – Aranza Vazquez Montano, UNC | Mariana Osorio Mendoza, Pitt