College Swimming Weekly Preview: October 30-November 5

Highlighting the first weekend of competition in November is the dual meet with Texas hosting Indiana. The meet features an Olympic signing event, Bob Bowman photo opportunity, and free koozies.

It will be a top 25 matchup on both sides. Texas is ranked #2 on the women’s side and #3 on the men’s side while Indiana is #1 on the men’s side and #6 on the women’s side. The men’s programs are currently the highest risers in the top 10 as Indiana finished 4th at 2024 NCAAs and Texas finished 7th.

Another top 10 matchup this week is Georgia vs Florida on the men’s side as Florida is ranked #4 while Georgia is #10. Luca Urlando has already made an impact this season for the Bulldogs in his return.

SwimSwam September Power Rankings

Note: Many members of the SwimSwam staff have searched websites to compile this list. Not all schools have schedules posted yet and meets are occasionally added/removed after this list is compiled.

Top 25 matchups are listed at the top