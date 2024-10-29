College Swimming Weekly Preview: October 30-November 5

Highlighting the first weekend of competition in November is the dual meet with Texas hosting Indiana. The meet features an Olympic signing event, Bob Bowman photo opportunity, and free koozies.
It will be a top 25 matchup on both sides. Texas is ranked #2 on the women’s side and #3 on the men’s side while Indiana is #1 on the men’s side and #6 on the women’s side. The men’s programs are currently the highest risers in the top 10 as Indiana finished 4th at 2024 NCAAs and Texas finished 7th.
Another top 10 matchup this week is Georgia vs Florida on the men’s side as Florida is ranked #4 while Georgia is #10. Luca Urlando has already made an impact this season for the Bulldogs in his return.
SwimSwam September Power Rankings
Note: Many members of the SwimSwam staff have searched websites to compile this list. Not all schools have schedules posted yet and meets are occasionally added/removed after this list is compiled.
Top 25 matchups are listed at the top
|Meet
|Date
|Men
|Women
|Army vs St Bonaventure
|11/1
|Y
|Y
|Richmond, Penn, East Carolina
|11/2
|Y
|UNC vs UVA
|11/1
|Y
|Y
|Virginia Tech vs Ohio State
|11/1-11/2
|Y
|Y
|Houston, LSU, Tulane
|11/2
|y
|Texas vs Indiana
|11/1-2
|Y
|Y
|Texas A&M vs Mizzou
|11/1
|Y
|Y
|Florida vs. UGA
|11/1
|Y
|Y
|Utah vs UNLV
|11/1
|Y
|Y
|Davidson, Old Dominion
|11/2
|Y
|Y
|Columbia vs Fordham
|11/2
|Y
|Y
|St Louis vs Bellarmine
|11/2
|Y
|Y
|Harvard vs Boston College
|11/2
|Y
|Y
|Pitt vs Georgia Tech
|11/2
|Y
|Y
|Yale vs Miami
|11/3
|Y
|Canisius vs Binghampton
|11/2
|y
|y
|Norwich vs Maine
|11/2
|y
|y
|New Hampshire vs Siena
|11/2
|Y
|Vermont vs Maine
|11/2
|y
|VMI vs Mount St. Mary’s
|11/2
|y
|y
|TCU, Arkansas, SMU
|11/1-2
|y
|Rice vs Tulane
|11/1
|y
|Bryant vs Providence
|11/1
|Y
|Y
|Bryant vs Holy Cross
|11/2
|Y
|Y
|UConn v. Northeastern
|11/2
|y
|Wyoming vs Northern Colorado
|11/1
|Y
|Wyoming vs Airforce
|11/2
|Y
|Y
|NAU vs Idaho
|11/2
|Y
|Southern Illinois vs Indiana Urbana
|11/1
|Y
|Minnesota vs Wisconins
|11/1
|Y
|Y
|Kansas vs Nebraska
|11/1
|Y
|Cincinnati vs West Virginia
|11/1-11/2
|Y
|Y
|Colgate vs. Lehigh vs. Loyola
|11/2
|Y
|Y
|Bowling Green vs. Akron
|11/1
|Y
|Georgetown vs. NJIT
|11/2
|Y
|Xavier vs. Northern Kentucky
|11/2
|Y
|Y
|Butler vs. Valparaiso
|11/1
|Y
|Y
|Butler vs. UIndy
|11/2
|Y
|Y
|Towson vs. Delaware
|11/2
|Y
|Y
|Buffalo vs Marshall
|11/1-2
|Y
|Colorado v. Denver
|11/1
|Y
|Y
|Missiouri St. v. Omaha, Texas A&M?
|11/1-2
|Y
|f
|Minnesota St, Concordia St, St, Paul, St. Thomas
|11/2
|Y
|Y
|BYU vs Nevada Las Vegas
|11/2
|Y
|Y
|UNC Asheville, UNC Pembroke, Campbell
|11/2
|Y
|Y
|American vs Howard
|11/1
|y
|y
|CSU Bakersfield vs Pacific
|11/2
|y
|Y
|Fairfield, Marist, St. Bonaventure
|11/2
|Y
|Y
|Villanova vs New Jersey Tech
|11/1
|Y
|Y
|Incarnate Word vs Texas Permian Basin
|11/3
|Y
|Y
|Youngstown State vs Cleveland State
|11/2
|Y
|Y
|Milwaukee vs Illinois Chicago
|11/1
|Y
|Y
|Green Bay vs Oshkosh
|11/2
|y
|Wheaton vs Milwaukee
|11/2
|y
|y
|Monmouth vs Iona
|11/2
|Y
|Y
|Saint Francis vs Niagara
|11/2
|y
|y
|Evansville vs USI
|11/1
|y
|y
|Illinois, SIU, Illinois State
|11/1
|y
|St. Cloud State, South Dakota State, South Dakota, Northern Iowa
|11/1-2
|y
|Colorado State vs Colorado Mesa
|11/2
|y
|Southern Connecticut St, Central Connecticut St, Wagner
|11/1
|y
|Indianapolis, Butler, Eastern Illinois
|11/2
|y
|y
|Arizona Christian, Ottawa, Simon Fraser, GCU
|11/1-2
|Y
|Y
|Navy vs George Washington
|11/2
|Y
|Y
|Harvard vs Brown
|11/1
|y
Women’s Rankings
Virginia
Florida
Stanford
Tennessee
Texas
Book it!
Texas is so overrated without Elendt, Jacoby, Pash, Sullivan.
Calling my shot now, IU’s going to win the meet on the men’s side but then CSCAA will still rank UT above them in the November poll
Does anybody understand the Texas-Indiana format? There’s a reference (via the Texas men’s swimming page) to a morning start to the meet, but then a “finals schedule” with no 100 or 200 free and no stroke 200s.
https://texaslonghorns.com/news/2024/10/28/mens-swimming-and-diving-texas-swimming-and-diving-host-top-4-showdown-against-indiana-on-nov-1.aspx
The morning session will be scored and the afternoon session will not be scored. AM session will determine who wins the meet pretty much