Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

College Swimming Weekly Preview: October 30-November 5

Comments: 4

Highlighting the first weekend of competition in November is the dual meet with Texas hosting Indiana. The meet features an Olympic signing event, Bob Bowman photo opportunity, and free koozies.

It will be a top 25 matchup on both sides. Texas is ranked #2 on the women’s side and #3 on the men’s side while Indiana is #1 on the men’s side and #6 on the women’s side. The men’s programs are currently the highest risers in the top 10 as Indiana finished 4th at 2024 NCAAs and Texas finished 7th.

Another top 10 matchup this week is Georgia vs Florida on the men’s side as Florida is ranked #4 while Georgia is #10. Luca Urlando has already made an impact this season for the Bulldogs in his return.

SwimSwam September Power Rankings

Note: Many members of the SwimSwam staff have searched websites to compile this list. Not all schools have schedules posted yet and meets are occasionally added/removed after this list is compiled.

Top 25 matchups are listed at the top

Meet Date Men Women
Army vs St Bonaventure 11/1 Y Y
Richmond, Penn, East Carolina 11/2 Y
UNC vs UVA 11/1 Y Y
Virginia Tech vs Ohio State 11/1-11/2 Y Y
Houston, LSU, Tulane 11/2 y
Texas vs Indiana 11/1-2 Y Y
Texas A&M vs Mizzou 11/1 Y Y
Florida vs. UGA 11/1 Y Y
Utah vs UNLV 11/1 Y Y
Davidson, Old Dominion 11/2 Y Y
Columbia vs Fordham 11/2 Y Y
St Louis vs Bellarmine 11/2 Y Y
Harvard vs Boston College 11/2 Y Y
Pitt vs Georgia Tech 11/2 Y Y
Yale vs Miami 11/3 Y
Canisius vs Binghampton 11/2 y y
Norwich vs Maine 11/2 y y
New Hampshire vs Siena 11/2 Y
Vermont vs Maine 11/2 y
VMI vs Mount St. Mary’s 11/2 y y
TCU, Arkansas, SMU 11/1-2 y
Rice vs Tulane 11/1 y
Bryant vs Providence 11/1 Y Y
Bryant vs Holy Cross 11/2 Y Y
UConn v. Northeastern 11/2 y
Wyoming vs Northern Colorado 11/1 Y
Wyoming vs Airforce 11/2 Y Y
NAU vs Idaho 11/2 Y
Southern Illinois vs Indiana Urbana 11/1 Y
Minnesota vs Wisconins 11/1 Y Y
Kansas vs Nebraska 11/1 Y
Cincinnati vs West Virginia 11/1-11/2 Y Y
Colgate vs. Lehigh vs. Loyola 11/2 Y Y
Bowling Green vs. Akron 11/1 Y
Georgetown vs. NJIT 11/2 Y
Xavier vs. Northern Kentucky 11/2 Y Y
Butler vs. Valparaiso 11/1 Y Y
Butler vs. UIndy 11/2 Y Y
Towson vs. Delaware 11/2 Y Y
Buffalo vs Marshall 11/1-2 Y
Colorado v. Denver 11/1 Y Y
Missiouri St. v. Omaha, Texas A&M? 11/1-2 Y f
Minnesota St, Concordia St, St, Paul, St. Thomas 11/2 Y Y
BYU vs Nevada Las Vegas 11/2 Y Y
UNC Asheville, UNC Pembroke, Campbell 11/2 Y Y
American vs Howard 11/1 y y
CSU Bakersfield vs Pacific 11/2 y Y
Fairfield, Marist, St. Bonaventure 11/2 Y Y
Villanova vs New Jersey Tech 11/1 Y Y
Incarnate Word vs Texas Permian Basin 11/3 Y Y
Youngstown State vs Cleveland State 11/2 Y Y
Milwaukee vs Illinois Chicago 11/1 Y Y
Green Bay vs Oshkosh 11/2 y
Wheaton vs Milwaukee 11/2 y y
Monmouth vs Iona 11/2 Y Y
Saint Francis vs Niagara 11/2 y y
Evansville vs USI 11/1 y y
Illinois, SIU, Illinois State 11/1 y
St. Cloud State, South Dakota State, South Dakota, Northern Iowa 11/1-2 y
Colorado State vs Colorado Mesa 11/2 y
Southern Connecticut St, Central Connecticut St, Wagner 11/1 y
Indianapolis, Butler, Eastern Illinois 11/2 y y
Arizona Christian, Ottawa, Simon Fraser, GCU 11/1-2 Y Y
Navy vs George Washington 11/2 Y Y
Harvard vs Brown 11/1 y

In This Story

4
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

4 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Weinstein-Madden-Ledecky-Gemmell
19 minutes ago

Women’s Rankings
Virginia
Florida
Stanford
Tennessee
Texas

Book it!

Texas is so overrated without Elendt, Jacoby, Pash, Sullivan.

0
0
Reply
Neve Stolan
1 hour ago

Calling my shot now, IU’s going to win the meet on the men’s side but then CSCAA will still rank UT above them in the November poll

2
0
Reply
Michael Andrew Wilson
1 hour ago

Does anybody understand the Texas-Indiana format? There’s a reference (via the Texas men’s swimming page) to a morning start to the meet, but then a “finals schedule” with no 100 or 200 free and no stroke 200s.

https://texaslonghorns.com/news/2024/10/28/mens-swimming-and-diving-texas-swimming-and-diving-host-top-4-showdown-against-indiana-on-nov-1.aspx

Last edited 1 hour ago by Michael Andrew Wilson
0
0
Reply
Texas Fan
Reply to  Michael Andrew Wilson
58 minutes ago

The morning session will be scored and the afternoon session will not be scored. AM session will determine who wins the meet pretty much

0
0
Reply

About Anya Pelshaw

Anya Pelshaw

Anya has been with SwimSwam since June 2021 as both a writer and social media coordinator. She was in attendance at the 2022, 2023, and 2024 Women's NCAA Championships writing and doing social media for SwimSwam. She also attended 2023 US Summer Nationals as well as the 2024 European Championships …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!