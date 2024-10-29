Tennessee’s Jordan Crooks, Camille Spink Named SEC Swimmers of the Week

Courtesy: SEC Sports

Men’s Swimmer of the Week: Jordan Crooks, Tennessee

Tennessee’s Jordan Crooks, a senior from George Town, Cayman Islands, won both of his individual events and helped both Vol relays finish first at No. 11 Louisville. In the 50 free, Crooks clocked a 19.07 mark, which is the fifth fastest time in the nation this season. He posted the eighth fastest time in the country in the 100 fly at 45.76. Crooks swam the anchor leg of the 400 free relay (2:49.23/41.19), the fifth-fastest time in program history and third best nationally this year. He also swam the fly leg in the 200 medley relay, which tied for first place with a time of 1:23.96 (19.99).

Men’s Co-Divers of the Week: Ethan Swart, Auburn and Collier Dyer, Missouri

Auburn’s Ethan Swart, a freshman from Cicero, Ind., won both springboard events at North Carolina this past week. Swart registered career bests of 324.68 on the 1-meter and 380.55 on the 3-meter.

Missouri’s Collier Dyer, a junior from Littleton, Colo., earned a pair of podium finishes against Purdue in the Tigers’ home opener. Dyer took first place on the 1-meter with a top score of 356.03. He also captured second place on the 3-meter with a final score of 376.20.

Men’s Freshman of the Week: Bennett Greene, Tennessee

Tennessee’s Bennett Greene, a freshman from Knoxville, Tenn., finished in the top three of both springboard events at No. 11 Louisville. Greene won the 3-meter event with a top score of 336.38. On the 1-meter, he recorded a score of 321.00, good for third place.

Women’s Swimmer of the Week: Camille Spink, Tennessee

Tennessee’s Camille Spink, a sophomore from Haymarket, Va., won both of her individual events and was a part of one winning relay at No. 7 Louisville. Spink swept the sprint freestyles, recording a 21.87 in the 50 free, the second fastest time in the nation, and a 47.30 in the 100 free, the fastest time in the nation. Swimming the freestyle leg of the winning 200 medley relay (1:36.15/21.32) and leadoff of the second-place 400 free relay (3:13.19/47.68), Spink helped the Lady Vols achieve NCAA A-cuts in both events with the third fastest times nationally.

Women’s Diver of the Week: Sophie Verzyl, South Carolina

South Carolina’s Sophie Verzyl, a junior from Columbia, S.C., claimed four podium finishes over two top-25 meets this past week. At No. 16 Duke, Verzyl finished first on the 3-meter with a score of 390.53 and second on 1-meter with a score of 321.90. At No. 21 North Carolina, she swept both events with top scores of 336.30 on the 1-meter and 364.43 on the 3-meter.

Women’s Freshman of the Week: Ella Jansen, Tennessee

Tennessee’s Ella Jansen, a freshman from Ontario, Canada, recorded a pair of top-10 times in program history during her collegiate debut against No. 7 Louisville. In the 500 free, Jansen finished second after clocking a 4:40.67 mark, which ranks sixth nationally and seventh in Lady Vol history. She also added a pair of third-place efforts in the 200 fly (1:55.85) and 200 IM (1:58.37). Her time in the 200 fly marked the 10th fastest in school history.