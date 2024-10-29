“Best of the Rest” Distance Freestyler Iris Kim Sends Verbal Pledge to Northwestern for 2026

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Iris Kim, a junior at Leonia High School in Leonia, New Jersey, has announced her verbal commitment to Northwestern University’s class of 2030.

“I am honored to announce my verbal commitment to pursue my academic and athletic career at Northwestern University! I want to thank Coach Rachel, Coach Joe and the rest of the Northwestern swim staff for giving me this incredible opportunity. I would also like to thank my friends, coaches and family for supporting me along this journey. It is such a privilege and I am so excited to be part of this team. GO ‘CATS😸”

Kim swims year-round with Scarlet Aquatics and specializes in distance free and IM. We named her one of the “Best of the Rest” on our Way Too Early list of top girls swimming recruits from the high school class of 2026.

She had an outstanding sophomore year of high school, beginning with best times in the 100/200 breast at the SCAR Haunted Halloween meet in October. She then swam at the SwimMAC Carolina November Invitational and was runner-up in the 500 free (4:47.35). She placed 3rd in the 100 free (51.31) and the 200 free (1:48.92). Her 200/500 free times were lifetime bests.

The following month, Kim had a huge showing at Winter Juniors East, finishing 9th in the 1650 free, 7th in the 500 free, and 20th in the 400 IM. She left the meet with new times in the 50 free (23.95), mile (16:39.70), 50 back (27.26), 100 back (57.49), and 400 IM (4:17.39). A week later, she improved her 200 free time to 1:48.83 at the EEX Holiday Classic. In the spring, Kim hit lifetime bests in the 1000 free (9:57.41), 200 fly (2:04.15), and 200 IM (2:03.43).

She followed up her short-course successes with PBs in the 50/200/800/1500 free, 200 fly, and 200 IM in long course season, culminating in a sweep of all 7 finals she competed in at the New Jersey Long Course Gold Championships. Those included 50/100/200/400/800/1500 free and 200 fly.

Best SCY times:

200 free – 1:48.83

500 free – 4:47.35

1000 free – 9:57.41

1650 free – 16:39.70

400 IM – 4:17.39

Kim would have been the Wildcats’ fastest miler and second-fastest 500 freestyler (behind Ayla Spitz) last season.

