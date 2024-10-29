Louisiana State Record Holder Enzo Solitario Verbally Commits To Wisconsin Class of 2029

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Louisiana state record holder Enzo Solitario has committed to the University of Wisconsin in the fall of 2025. Solitario swims year-round for the Nu Wave Swim Club and for Jesuit High School, both based in New Orleans, LA.

“I would like to thank my parents and club coaches as well as the coaching staff at Wisconsin,” Solitario said. “I really enjoyed their outstanding team culture! The team is extremely strong and going places! Go Badgers!!”

Best Times (SCY):

50 freestyle: 20.27

50 freestyle: 20.27 100 freestyle: 44.39

100 freestyle: 44.39 200 freestyle: 1:39.42

200 freestyle: 1:39.42 200 fly: 1:49.06

Solitario owns Louisiana state records and high school state records. At the 2023 LHSAA Division I Championships, Solitario set three high school state records, helping Jesuit High School place second overall. He anchored the program’s 200 medley relay in 20.30 for a final time of 1:34.23. Then, he swept the sprint freestyles, swimming 20.31 in the 50 free and 44.40 in the 100 freestyle.

Solitario knocked a hundredth off his 100 free lifetime best at the Speedo Winter Junior Championships- East, winning the ‘B’ final and setting a Louisiana state open record.

He owns even more state records in long-course; he currently holds the open record in the 50 back (26.45) and the 50 fly (24.71), as well as the 17-18 age group state record in the 100 back (56.85) and 100 fly (53.37).

Solitario swam all four of those records this long-course season. He swam his 100-fly state record in June 2024, before competing at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials in the event. After Olympic Trials, he won the 100 fly at the NCSA Summer Championships (53.69). He also finished third in the 200 free (1:50.43), fourth in the 100 free (50.70), and fifth in the 50 fly (24.71), setting lifetime bests in all three events.

The Wisconsin Badgers took fourth at the 2024 Men’s Big Ten Championships and 31st at NCAAs. Solitario is a valuable pickup for them; not only is he a sprint who can grow into playing a key role on the relays, but he also adds butterfly and backstroke depth. Solitario hasn’t raced a tapered short-course yards meet during his senior year of high school yet, but his long-course improvements could translate back into the shorter pool.

He joins Wisconsin state champion Carter Jewell, European Junior Championships qualifier Adam Graham, and YMCA LCM Champion Drew Gaerthofner in the Badgers’ class of 2029.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.