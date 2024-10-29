Butterflyer Cassidy Allison Verbally Commits To University of Kentucky Class Of 2029

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Butterflyer Cassidy Allison has handed her verbal commitment to the University of Kentucky Wildcats. Allison will arrive in Lexington, KY from San Marcos, California in the fall of 2025.

Allison races year-round for the Rancho San Dieguito club. She swam at her first Speedo Winter Juniors — West meet in 2023, earning her highest finish in the 100 butterfly with a lifetime best of 54.49 for 23rd place.

Back in a San Marcos High School cap for the 2023-24 high school season, Allison won the 100 butterfly and 200 IM at the 2024 CIF San Diego Section Division I Championships. A week later, she took 16th in the 100 butterfly at the CIF State Championship,

At the long-course Sacramento Futures Championships, Allison swam lifetime bests in the 100-meter freestyle (57.79), 200-meter freestyle (2:06.32), and 200-meter butterfly (2:20.86).

She is primarily a butterflyer, but her 200 IM and 200 freestyle times in SCY could also prove helpful for Kentucky.

Best Times (SCY):

100 butterfly: 54.49

200 butterfly: 2:02.56

200 IM: 2:02.54

200 freestyle: 1:50.91

Kentucky graduated last season’s top butterflyer Anna Havens Rice, who led the team in the 2023-24 season with bests of 53.29/1:56.56. Allison, along with fellow class of 2029 commit Lucy Trailov (54.97/2:01.39) will bring needed depth to the Kentucky butterfly group as the third-fastest 100 flyer last season, Kaelan Daly (54.89), will also have graduated by the time they arrive on campus.

The Wildcats are rebuilding after graduating the bulk of their SEC points the past two seasons and dropping from 3rd at the 2023 SEC Championships to 9th in 2024.

Along with Trailov, Allison joins Ava Fuller, Arianna Wertheim, Kelsey Stuck, Julia Shafer, Eli Summa, Sarah Anne Shaffer, and Charlotte Driesse in the Wildcats’ 2025 recruiting class.

