Six Storylines To Watch At The 2025 U.S. National Championships

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2025 U.S. National Championships are fast approaching, and it’s hard to overstate how critical the competition will be for American swimmers in creating momentum for the next quad with qualification on the line not only for this summer’s World Championships, but for the 2026 Pan Pacific Championships.

Of course, swimmers can post times that will be used for qualification for the 2026 Pan Pacs at four additional meets this summer, but next week’s Nationals will be the qualifier for three of those (Worlds, World University Games, World Juniors), so there’s a bit of extra pressure to perform well in Indianapolis.

In the post-Olympic year, there’s bound to be change with retirements, competitive “breaks,” and the next wave of youngsters taking the next step with the extra opportunity.

Below, find six key storylines to follow at next week’s Nationals.

ABSENCE CREATES OPPORTUNITY: WHO WILL FILL IN THE GAPS?

There are several key names missing at U.S. Nationals, including a good chunk of the 2024 Olympic team, which leads to the question: Who can step in and fill some of the holes?

On the men’s side, there are two major gaps in backstroke and breaststroke, leading to questions not only about the individual events, but the prospects for the 4×100 medley relay.

Men’s Backstroke

Ryan Murphy has been a staple on the international stage for the U.S. men for the last decade, racking up the backstroke hardware and leading the medley relay to dominant performances, but he announced last week he won’t be racing this summer.

In addition to Murphy, Hunter Armstrong, who has represented the U.S. in the 100 back alongside Murphy at every major international meet dating back to 2021, has confirmed he won’t be competing at Nationals.

Without Murphy and Armstrong, the doors may be open for Shaine Casas to claim the top spot in the 100 back after his focus has shifted more towards the 100 fly and 200 IM in recent years. He’s been as fast as 52.51 in the 100 back, done in 2022, and leads the national rankings at 53.54 this season.

Other candidates in the 100 back include Notre Dame’s Tommy Janton, who is the only other American sub-54 this season (53.82), Virginia’s Jack Aikins, who was 3rd at the 2024 Trials (52.74), and rising Texas junior Will Modglin, who broke 44 for the first time in SCY this past season (43.91) and set a best of 53.59 at last summer’s Trials.

The 200 back should feature Keaton Jones, who claimed the second Olympic spot last summer alongside Murphy in 1:54.61, while the opportunity will be there for Aikins to snag a spot after he was a close 3rd behind Jones at the 2024 Trials (1:54.78), with no one else in the field within two seconds.

In terms of the 50 back, Casas (24.23) and Quintin McCarty (24.45) have been quick so far this season, and Michael Andrew has the ability to be a factor as well.

Men’s Breaststroke

Things were looking bleak for the American men in breaststroke when Nic Fink appeared to be out of the mix this summer given his lack of activity, but the outlook is much more dire now that Matt Fallon won’t be racing either.

That leaves the U.S. without their top 50/100 breaststroker in Fink, and their best 200 breaststroker (and American Record holder) in Fallon.

Out of the top 10 performers last season for the U.S. in the men’s 100 breast, only three of them have raced in 2025: Josh Matheny, Michael Andrew and AJ Pouch.

All three were 59 last year, and Andrew has been as fast as 58.14, but the fastest American so far this season is Campbell McKean (1:00.40), so the U.S. will be looking for someone to step up and be in the 59-low vicinity to give them some hope for the medley relay in Singapore.

In the 200 breast, Matheny and Pouch were both 2:08 last year, and Matheny made the Olympic final in Paris when Fallon missed, so they’re in decent shape there, though the odds of a World Championship medal still look long.

EYES TURN TO NEXT GEN WITH LACK OF MALE STARS

It’s a well-known fact that the U.S. men only won one individual gold medal at last summer’s Paris Olympics, and outside of Bobby Finke, the Americans will have their work cut out for them to snag any additional individual titles this summer (though there are a few names who have a decent chance).

With American star power thin at the top, especially with Caeleb Dressel‘s status up in the air, this summer figures to be a big one for the next generation of male stars.

Future University of Virginia teammates Thomas Heilman and Maximus Williamson, along with distance phenom Luka Mijatovic, are the three names USA Swimming will be looking to in the future, and next week is a big step.

Headlining the trio is Heilman, who nearly won an individual medal at the 2023 World Championships in the 200 fly and was on the Olympic team last summer. Though he got some experience at the Games and won a relay medal as a prelim swimmer, Heilman didn’t make an individual final, and didn’t seriously approach his 200 fly best time from 2023 (1:53.82).

However, he did perform under the lights at the U.S. Olympic Trials, setting a monstrous PB of 50.80 in the 100 fly while winning the 200 fly (1:54.50).

While Heilman will be aiming to solidify himself as a podium contender at Worlds, the next step for Williamson will be making the World Championship team.

He exploded at the 2023 World Juniors, posting times in the 100 free (48.38), 200 free (1:47.11) and 200 IM (1:57.29) that made him a contender to make the 2024 Olympic team. Although he missed out last summer, Williamson should be in position to earn a relay berth in either freestyle event, and possibly challenge for a top-two spot in the 200 IM, with any sort of time drop.

Heilman and Williamson are both 18, while Mijatovic has only recently turned 16, and it may be early for him to be hunting down a World Championships berth.

At the 2024 Junior Pan Pacs, Mijatovic won gold in the 200 free (1:48.05 – 1:47.96 relay lead-off) and 400 free (3:49.24), and posted times in the 800 free (7:56.91) and 1500 free (15:15.95) that ranked in the top 10 domestically for the season.

So far this year, he’s already been 3:48.95 in the 400 and 7:59.09 in the 800, and though it looks like someone like Rex Maurer might take advantage of the wide open 400 free and take the vacant spot left by Luke Whitlock sitting out in the 800 free, if Mijatovic keeps improving, he’ll be in the hunt.

It’s far more likely he’ll be at World Juniors later this year, not Worlds, but seeing him continuing to progress on the senior national stage will be big as we kick off the 2028 quad.

WHO WILL BREAK THROUGH FOR THE WOMEN?

While the American men are desperate for a new star to emerge, the women are in good shape with reigning individual Olympic gold medalists Katie Ledecky, Kate Douglass and Torri Huske headlining the field this year alongside world record machine Gretchen Walsh.

However, that doesn’t mean there won’t be some young stars making the leap to the senior international team for the first time this summer.

In 2024, four teenagers made the U.S. Olympic team on the women’s side, though all four had also been on the 2023 World Championship team (Katie Grimes, Erin Gemmell, Claire Weinstein, Alex Shackell), so there was no real breakout performer (though Shackell qualified individually for the first time in the 200 fly).

This year, there’s no shortage of teenage candidates to make the jump onto the senior squad:

LEDECKY, WALSH FLYING HIGH COMING OFF WORLD RECORDS

Katie Ledecky and Gretchen Walsh sent shockwaves around the globe at the beginning of May as both established new world records at the Pro Swim Series event in Fort Lauderdale.

For Ledecky, the wow factor came from the fact that she hadn’t touched her world record in the women’s 800 free since setting it at the Rio Olympics in 2016, and she managed to mow it down by nearly seven-tenths of a second in 8:04.12 while also putting up the 2nd-fastest swims of her career in the 400 free (3:56.81) and 1500 free (15:24.51).

Walsh, in her first long course meet of the season after concluding her historic NCAA career in March, broke her own record in the women’s 100 fly twice, culminating with a 54.60 clocking in the final that marked the first swim in history under 55 seconds.

Walsh also set a new American Record in the 50 fly (24.93), becoming the second woman ever under 25 seconds, and broke the 53-second barrier for the first time in the 100 free (52.90).

Those performances lead to the question: What will they do for an encore in Indianapolis?

Ledecky doesn’t need to taper at all and will still comfortably qualify for Worlds in her three primary events, so we may not see her as fast as she was in Fort Lauderdale. However, if she’s simply operating at a different level this year, we could see another world record go down.

While there’s a question mark regarding Ledecky and if she’ll be in contention for more world records in Indy, depending on how much she tapers, it seems pretty clear that Walsh will be.

She said she “shocked herself” with the 100 fly world records in Fort Lauderdale, which gives the indication she wasn’t expecting to be that fast, and with more rest, could easily go lower in Indianapolis.

Additionally, Walsh will need to be fully tapered, or close to it, if she wants to secure an individual spot in the 50 and 100 free, so it seems likely we’ll see another all-time mark go down in the 100 fly.

Could we also see one in the 50 fly? Sarah Sjostrom has held the world record for 11 years, setting the mark of 24.43 in 2014, and up until the Fort Lauderdale Pro Swim, she was the only swimmer sub-25 until Walsh went 24.93. A half-second is a lifetime in a 50-meter race, but few would doubt Walsh’s capabilities given her recent run of dominance.

WILL THERE BE MORE FOCUS ON STROKE 50S?

With the 50 back, breast and fly officially being added to the 2028 Olympic program, the 2025 World Championships will mark the first major international meet since the stroke 50s were added to the LA schedule in early April.

Although they’ve been contested at the World Aquatics Championships since 2001, the stroke 50s have always taken a back seat for the U.S. at domestic selection meets, as they’ve always been a low priority on qualification criteria and they would often fill in spots in those events with swimmers already on the roster (usually from winners of the 100-meter events).

That won’t be the case this year, with an updated selection criteria placing the stroke 50s on equal footing to the other events on the schedule.

It will be interesting to see how swimmers approach the change. Someone like Michael Andrew was probably already going to be racing all four 50s, so it will be business as usual for him, but a veteran like Lilly King could easily key in on the 50 fly and breast, respectively, in the post-Olympic year.

The women’s 50 back is an example of an event that could’ve seen some fireworks if Gretchen Walsh, Regan Smith and Katharine Berkoff all targeted it, but Walsh hasn’t entered, though it’s still loaded with Smith, Berkoff, Claire Curzan and Rhyan White leading the way.

WILL ANY MEN STEP UP AS GOLD MEDAL THREATS?

We ran a poll earlier this month asking readers which male swimmers have the best chance of winning individual gold in Singapore outside of Bobby Finke, and Luca Urlando and Luke Hobson were the top selections.

Urlando dropped a time of 1:52.37 in the 200 fly at the Sacramento Pro Swim, making him a contender for the world title with Olympic champion Leon Marchand having yet to race the event in long course this year and world record holder Kristof Milak having questions surrounding him regarding his training commitment.

Hobson is among the favorites to win the 200 free given his dominance at Short Course Worlds, but if David Popovici is anywhere near his best, Hobson will have his work cut out for him. If he can get under 1:44, he’ll have a chance, and that’s a time many believe Hobson is capable of at this point in his career.

This could also be the summer of Shaine Casas, who has now had more than a year of training with Bob Bowman and seems to be firing on all cylinders across the board, from the 100 and 200 free, the 100 fly, 200 IM, and even returning to elite form in the 100 back (he could also do some damage in the 50 back).

Although the odds of beating Milak in the 100 fly or Marchand in the 200 IM seem long, Casas is talented and versatile enough that he could rack up some real hardware in Singapore if he hits the right notes in Indianapolis.

Some other men could emerge as medal contenders for Worlds, but Caeleb Dressel isn’t racing, Carson Foster still has to go through Marchand in the IM events, and Jack Alexy and Chris Guiliano are staring down Pan Zhanle and Popovici, the two fastest men ever, in the 100 free.

Another name we should be watching for is Dare Rose, who, alongside Thomas Heilman, could be a medal contender in the 100 fly with the ability to go 50-point, with Dressel not expected to contest the event.

OTHER THINGS TO WATCH: