USA Swimming Confirms Selection Procedures For 2026 Pan Pacific Championships

USA Swimming has announced the selection criteria for the 2026 Pan Pacific Championships, which will take place next August in Irvine, California.

In November, it was reported that the national governing body sent a message to National Team members indicating that the 2026 Pan Pacs would be selected based on performances from the 2025 summer championship meets, and that was confirmed with Thursday’s official release.

The 2026 Pan Pac roster will be selected based on the top times from:

  • ‘A’ Finals at the USA Swimming 2025 National Championships
  • Finals at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships,
  • Finals at the 2025 World University Games
  • Finals at the 2025 World Aquatics Junior Championships
  • ‘A’ Finals at the 2025 TYR Pro Summer Championships

Rosters can be a maximum size of 26 men and 26 women.

With the stroke 50s being added to the Olympic program for 2028, those events will no longer have a different selection process than the others. Previously, the non-Olympic 50-meter events were the lowest priority for selection meets.

You can find the full selection criteria here.

SELECTION PRORITIES

  • Priority #1
    • Available Swimmers who have:
      • The four fastest times in the 100-meter Freestyle and 200-meter Freestyle
      • The fastest time in each event other than the 100-meter and 200-meter Freestyles
  • Priority #2
    • Available Swimmers who have the second fastest time in each event other than the 100-meter and 200-meter Freestyles
  • Priority #3
    • Available Swimmers who have the fifth fastest times in the 100-meter Freestyle and 200-meter Freestyle
  • Priority #4
    • Available Swimmers who have the third fastest time in each event other than the 100-meter and 200-meter Freestyles
  • Priority #5
    • Available Swimmers who have the fourth fastest time in each event other than the 100-meter and 200-meter Freestyles

The 2026 Pan Pacs will mark the first edition of the meet since 2018, as the 2022 edition was deferred until 2026 due to a jam-packed summer schedule that came as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic postponing the Tokyo Olympics until 2021.

Typically held quadrennially, the Pan Pacs are returning to Irvine where they were held in 2010. The event was also held in the United States in 1995 (Atlanta).

Using the 2025 summer championship meets as selection for Pan Pacs marks a different approach than USA Swimming has used in the past.

In previous editions, the Pan Pac roster would be determined at the U.S. National Championships of that year, usually about two weeks earlier, and then combined results from Nationals and Pan Pacs would be used to select the World Championship team the following year.

There will still be a U.S. National Championship meet next summer prior to Pan Pacs, scheduled to run July 28-August 1 in Irvine before Pan Pacs kicks off less than two weeks later (August 12-15) at the same pool.

4 kick pullout
16 minutes ago

Is Pan Pacs still going to be run in a way that any selected athlete can enter any event they choose, with 2 max per nation in an A final?

0
0
Reply
WaterAce
27 minutes ago

I understand this meet isn’t important compared to Worlds or the Olympics, but still why do it this way. So idiotic

1
0
Reply
André
47 minutes ago

Stupid

7
0
Reply
I miss the ISL (Go dawgs)
51 minutes ago

idiotic

6
0
Reply
iLikePsych
54 minutes ago

‘A’ Finals at the USA Swimming 2025 National Championships

Bad news for Casas

7
-3
Reply
47.84
55 minutes ago

Is there some reason they can’t pick next years team…next year? Why do they keep doing this.

10
0
Reply
Braden Keith
Admin
Reply to  47.84
45 minutes ago

The reasoning behind it is that it gives coaches an uninterupted training block to focus on one meet.

Based on past year-2 results, I’m not sure the reasoning is sound, but that is the reasoning.

10
0
Reply
Walsh-Madden-Grimes-Weinstein
Reply to  Braden Keith
28 minutes ago

What a load of crap!

In a span of twelve months, even young athletes can lose long course form:

Sims, Bella
Grimes, Katie

3
-3
Reply
4 kick pullout
Reply to  Braden Keith
11 minutes ago

Its repeatedly been that the non-olympic even year (pan pacs year) is what selected the pre- olympic world champ team, which consistently led to some of the worst usa world’s performances (2015 anyone?)

Although I feel like some of the non-selected athletes who had great years in that pre-olympic year would be rightfully pissed off and that would motivate them to not be left off the next year’s olympic team.

0
0
Reply
Walsh-Madden-Grimes-Weinstein
Reply to  4 kick pullout
4 minutes ago

Imagine if USA Swimming maintained this policy for the Summer Olympics. Lydia Jacoby would never had the opportunity to compete for the gold medal in the W 100 BR.

0
0
Reply
KeithM
59 minutes ago

So reassuring that they double down on this enduring foolishness.

14
0
Reply
Kyle Sockwell
1 hour ago

Hear me out…

2025
World Championships Trials
World Championships

2026
Pan Pac Trials
Pan Pac Championships

2027
World Champ Trials
World Championships

2028
Olympic Trials
The Olympics

32
0
Reply
Walsh-Madden-Grimes-Weinstein
Reply to  Kyle Sockwell
45 minutes ago

Logic does not apply to USA Swimming.

For USA Swimming, scheduling the 2026 USA Swimming National Championships during the last week in June is too difficult to comprehend.

Who is running the USA Swimming Federation, the Three Stooges?

comment image

Last edited 43 minutes ago by Walsh-Madden-Grimes-Weinstein
7
0
Reply

