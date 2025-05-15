USA Swimming Confirms Selection Procedures For 2026 Pan Pacific Championships

USA Swimming has announced the selection criteria for the 2026 Pan Pacific Championships, which will take place next August in Irvine, California.
In November, it was reported that the national governing body sent a message to National Team members indicating that the 2026 Pan Pacs would be selected based on performances from the 2025 summer championship meets, and that was confirmed with Thursday’s official release.
The 2026 Pan Pac roster will be selected based on the top times from:
- ‘A’ Finals at the USA Swimming 2025 National Championships
- Finals at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships,
- Finals at the 2025 World University Games
- Finals at the 2025 World Aquatics Junior Championships
- ‘A’ Finals at the 2025 TYR Pro Summer Championships
Rosters can be a maximum size of 26 men and 26 women.
With the stroke 50s being added to the Olympic program for 2028, those events will no longer have a different selection process than the others. Previously, the non-Olympic 50-meter events were the lowest priority for selection meets.
You can find the full selection criteria here.
SELECTION PRORITIES
- Priority #1
- Available Swimmers who have:
- The four fastest times in the 100-meter Freestyle and 200-meter Freestyle
- The fastest time in each event other than the 100-meter and 200-meter Freestyles
- Available Swimmers who have:
- Priority #2
- Available Swimmers who have the second fastest time in each event other than the 100-meter and 200-meter Freestyles
- Priority #3
- Available Swimmers who have the fifth fastest times in the 100-meter Freestyle and 200-meter Freestyle
- Priority #4
- Available Swimmers who have the third fastest time in each event other than the 100-meter and 200-meter Freestyles
- Priority #5
- Available Swimmers who have the fourth fastest time in each event other than the 100-meter and 200-meter Freestyles
The 2026 Pan Pacs will mark the first edition of the meet since 2018, as the 2022 edition was deferred until 2026 due to a jam-packed summer schedule that came as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic postponing the Tokyo Olympics until 2021.
Typically held quadrennially, the Pan Pacs are returning to Irvine where they were held in 2010. The event was also held in the United States in 1995 (Atlanta).
Using the 2025 summer championship meets as selection for Pan Pacs marks a different approach than USA Swimming has used in the past.
In previous editions, the Pan Pac roster would be determined at the U.S. National Championships of that year, usually about two weeks earlier, and then combined results from Nationals and Pan Pacs would be used to select the World Championship team the following year.
There will still be a U.S. National Championship meet next summer prior to Pan Pacs, scheduled to run July 28-August 1 in Irvine before Pan Pacs kicks off less than two weeks later (August 12-15) at the same pool.
Is Pan Pacs still going to be run in a way that any selected athlete can enter any event they choose, with 2 max per nation in an A final?
