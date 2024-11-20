USA Swimming Announces Selection Meets for 2026 Pan Pacific Championships

USA Swimming has released it’s selection meetsfor the 2026 Pan Pacific Championships in a message sent to the National Team and National Junior team. According to the release, USAS is following the recommendations provided by the National Team Steering Committee for selecting the 2026 Pan Pacs roster.

The top line of the announcement is that the following competitions will be included in the Pan Pacs selection process:

2025 Nationals

2025 World Championships

2025 World Junior Championships

2025 World University Games

2025 TYR Summer Championships

USA Swimming makes a point that the 2025 TYR Summer Championships only includes performances from the meet held from August 5-8, and does not include any performances from the TYR Pro Swim Series meets.

As the USA Swimming message states, this is only the announcement of which meets will be included in the selection process from the 2026 Pan Pacs team. The full selection procedures, including order of priority for those meets, will be announced at a later date.

USA Swimming also notes that the 2026 Nationals will not be a selection meet for Pan Pacs, however, it will be a selection meet for 2026 Junior Pan Pacs.

The Steering Committee states that it believes this approach to selection for 2026 Pan Pacs will improve the performance of the 2028 LA Olympic Team. The reasons they list out for this opinion are as follows:

Athletes will have a full season to train uninterrupted by a selection competition.

Athletes and coaches can plan the 2026 season knowing their calendar and primary competitions well in advance.

Athletes who have competed in trial meets every year since 2021 will have a mental break from the stress of a qualifying competition.

All of the above benefits can be gained while still allowing for direct selection for both LCM World Championships in this quad.

As we already knew, the 2025 Nationals meet will be a selection meet for three international teams. The priority order of selection for those three meets are as follows:

World Championships World Junior Championships World University Games

The complete selection procedures for those teams are slated to be announced in early 2025.