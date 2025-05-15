Fluidra Race Video of the Week: Santa Margarita Hangs On In 400 Free Relay At CIF-SS D1 Champs

The 2025 California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section (CIF-SS) Division 1 Championships came to an exciting conclusion last weekend in Mission Viejo, as the final of the girls’ 400 freestyle relay came down to the wire between Santa Margarita Catholic and Mira Costa High School.

Leading off for Santa Margarita was senior Teagan O’Dell, who was dominant throughout the meet including sweeping her individual events in the 100 back and 200 IM, and she gave her team the early lead with a 48.01 split, which is within three-tenths of her 100 free personal best time of 47.74 set this past December.

O’Dell’s teammates Eileen Song (51.78) and Valentina Delgado (50.99) maintained Santa Margarita’s lead through the final exchange, but on the anchor leg, Mira Costa senior Bella Brito unleashed a blistering split to make things close.

Brito, who is committed to USC, came home in 48.37, the fastest split in the field outside of O’Dell, to pull within 21 one-hundredths of Santa Margarita anchor Samantha Cummins. However, Cummins managed to hold her off, splitting 50.60 coming home to touch in a time of 3:21.38 compared to Mira Costa’s 3:21.59.

Split Comparison

RACE VIDEO

Courtesy of Ron Blanc on YouTube.

Santa Margarita won the overall girls’ title with 418.5 points, while Mira Costa was the runner-up with 201 points.

O’Dell won the 100 back (51.09) and 200 IM (1:53.43) individually, while Brito was victorious in the 100 breast (1:00.47) and was 2nd in the 200 free (1:46.71) behind Fountain Valley sophomore Alyssa Ton (1:44.12).

This weekend, qualifiers from the CIF-SS D1 Champs will compete at the CIF State Championships at Clovis West High School in Fresno.

