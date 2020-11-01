Siobhan Haughey Breaks Asian Record in 100 Free, Becomes 6th-Best in History

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH 6

Hong Kong swimmer Siobhan Haughey has broken her own Asian Record in the 100 free and is now the 6th-best performer in the history of the event.

Swimming in a relay leadoff leg on Sunday at Match #6 of the 2020 ISL season, Haughey split 51.14 for Energy Standard as they cruised to a victory. That clips their own Hong Kong and Asian Records of 51.38 that was done in the opening meet of the 2020 ISL season.

All-Time Top 10 Performers, Women’s 100 SCM Freestyle:

Cate Campbell, Australia – 50.25 Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden – 50.58 Ranomi Kromowidjojo, Netherlands – 50.95 Libby Lenton, Australia – 51.01 Emma McKeon, Australia – 51.02 Siobhan Haughey, Hong Kong – 51.14 Fran Halsall, Great Britain – 51.19 Femke Heemskerk, Netherlands – 51.29 Beryl Gastaldello, France – 51.30 Inge Dekker, Netherlands – 51.35

Haughey joined Energy Standard this season after swimming for DC Trident last year in the ISL, making her one of the top few swimmers to switch teams for season #2.

She’s continued to rise throughout both long course and short course seasons, having broken almost a dozen Hong Kong National Records in ISL meets, and finishing 4th in the 200 free in long course at last summer’s World Championship meet.

The swim also ties Haughey with Ranomi Kromowidjojo as the 15th-best performance in history. The only faster swimmers in ISL history are Cate Campbell and Emma McKeon, who each swam 51.02 in 2019. Neither of those Australian women are participating in the 2020 ISL season.