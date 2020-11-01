Marco Koch Swims 5th-Best 200 Breaststroke in History at Match #6

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH 6

German swimmer Marco Koch of the New York Breakers have inched their way closer to reclaiming the World Record in the men’s 200 short course meter breaststroke. Swimming on Sunday at Match #6 of the 2020 ISL season, Koch swam 2:00.58. That won the race ahead of Anton McKee by over a second, and now stands as the fastest time in ISL history.

Koch’s German Record is 2:00.44, while the World Record is a 2:00.16 set by Kirill Prigoda at the 2018 World Short Course Championships. Prigoda isn’t participating in this season of the ISL.

Koch turned heads last week when he swam 2:00.81, which was the 7th-best swim in history. His latest performance climbs into position as the 5th-fastest swim in history.

Top 10 Performances in History, All Meets:

Kirill Prigoda, Russia, 2018 World SC Championships – 2:00.16 Marco Koch, Germany, 2016 German SC Championships – 2:00.44 Daniel Gyurta, Hungary, 2014 World Cup Dubai – 2:00.48 Marco Koch, Germany, 2015 Euro SC Championships – 2:00.53 Marco Koch, Germany, 2020 ISL Match #6 – 2:00.58 Daniel Gyurta, Hungary, – 2:00.67 Daniel Gyurta, Hungary, 2:00.72 Marco Koch, Germany, 2020 ISL Match #4 – 2:00.81 Daniel Gyurta, Hungary, 2014 World Cup Doha – 2:01.06 Kiril Prigoda, Russia, 2017 European SC Championships – 2:01.11

Koch has been open about his desire to break the World Record in this event, which led to him returning to his former coach Dirk Lange to work on his opening speed in December.

Splits Comparisons:

Koch Last Week Koch This Week Koch German Record Prigoda World Record 50m 27.77 27.64 27.46 27.01 100m 30.93 30.97 30.93 30.61 150m 31.04 30.79 31.07 31.13 200m 31.07 31.18 31.12 31.41

Koch continues to improve, bit-by-bit, his front-end speed, but here the 3rd 50 was where he made up some ground. Prigoda is very much a front-end swimmer in this race, so if Koch can get anywhere near Prigoda’s record at the halfway mark, he should be able to come home and break it.

Koch’s ISL 200 Breaststroke Results

2019 Dallas – 2:06.55

2019 Budapest – 2:04.27

2019 College Park – 2:03.79

2020 Match #1 – 2:02.12

2020 Match #4 – 2:00.81

2020 Match #5 – 2:00.58

Also in that race for 2nd was Anton McKee in a new personal best of 2:01.65. That broke his old Record of 2:01.73 set last week.