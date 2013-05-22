Simon Fraser’s Division II NCAA Record Holder Chekanovych Transferring

Updated: Shortly after posting, we were contacted by several people in and around Division II swimming who said that multiple programs have been contacted by Chekanovych about transferring. At least one email that we saw also included a note that her step-father is seeking a new job coaching job. She has been granted a release by Simon Fraser.

Update #2: We heard back from Simon Fraser’s Information Director, who confirmed that Kononenko’s contract wasn’t renewed, and that Chekanovych had been granted a release by the university.

Simon Fraser University, the first Canadian school to compete at the Division II level, has parted ways with assistant coach Dmitriy Kononenko. A request for comment on the nature of the departure (firing, resignation) went unresponded to.

Simon Fraser is a Division II program, and the reason why this is especially notable is that Kononenko is the step-father and personal coach for Mariya Chekanyovych, who was the Division II NCAA Champion in both the 100 and 200 breaststrokes as a freshman last season.

The Clan, as the team is known, placed 9th in the women’s meet at their debutant Division II Championship thanks primarily to the high-scoring Chekanovych. She was 9th in the 200 IM and won both the 100 and 200 breaststrokes, including the shorter in a new Division II record of 1:01.50. She was also a huge relay contributor.

It was widely believed at the time, though nobody has said it out loud, that Chekanovych and Kononenko were sort of a package deal at Simon Fraser, with Chekanovych desiring to continue training with her step father while also chasing her national and international level goals in long course. Thus far, Chekanovych is still listed on the roster at Simon Fraser. (SEE UPDATE ABOVE.)

Our Canadian sources tell us that she has left the team, for now, and is swimming with the HYAC club in BC, though it’s believed that she’s still training with her Kononenko.