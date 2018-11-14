Shaine Casas Smashes PRs at Art Adamson Invite Day 1 Prelims

2018 ART ADAMSON INVITATIONAL

November 14-16, 2018

College Station, TX (Texas A&M Natatorium)

SCY

Live results

Day 1 of the Art Adamson Invitational has gotten underway, as prelims of the 500 free, 200 IM, and 50 free were held this morning in College Station. A big story from the session was the Texas A&M freshmen going best times left and right, including a couple of lights-out swims from Shaine Casas.

500 FREE PRELIMS

On the men’s side, several Aggie first-years (and a transfer) chopped huge time off of personal bests. Topping the field this morning was freshman Mark Schnippenkoetter at 4:20.70. His old best was a 4:30.72, so he just lopped 10 seconds off of a best time from just this March. Luke Stuart, another freshman, was 4:21.36 to clip almost five seconds off of his old best to take 2nd this morning. Then, Mark Theall, a transfer from UNLV, was 4:22.55 to take over thirty seconds off of his PR. The old best was from 2016, exactly two years and a day ago, but not at a championship meet.

Hawaii’s Phoebe Hines took top honors for the women, clocking an impressive 4:39.35. The junior, who is from Australia, broke 4:40 for the very first time with that swim. Last year, it took a 4:40.50 to qualify for NCAAs, so Hines looks to have locked up a spot, and it’s probably within a second or so of B final scoring speed. Claire Rasmus was 4:43.54 for 2nd, followed by fellow Aggies Katie Portz (4:43.65) and Haley Yelle (4:44.77).

200 IM PRELIMS

Sydney Pickrem posted a field-best 1:54.70, unsurprisingly taking the top spot by a significant margin this morning. That will undoubtedly mark an invited time for the senior. Lisa Bratton, who has since graduated but is training with the Aggie pro group, was 1:57.64 just ahead of A&M senior Monika Gonzalez (1:57.91). Aggie first-year Caroline Theil was 1:59.45 for fourth, her first time under 2:00 and a best by nearly a full second.

A&M freshman Shaine Casas dominated on the men’s side, clocking a 1:43.46 to beat out senior Benjamin Walker by almost two full seconds (1:45.37). Casas took a big four-second chunk off of his old best, a 1:47.59 that he did at two meets (one in 2016 and one in 2017). It took a 1:44.03 to make NCAAs last year, so Casas looks very good right now with that time.

50 FREE PRELIMS

Only three swimmers broke 22.8 in the women’s 50 free this morning, led by Texas A&M post-grad Sarah Gibson at 22.30. 2nd went to LSU’s Haylee Knight at 22.38, while A&M junior Raena Eldridge was the only current Aggie under 23.0 at 22.59. Eldridge looks to be the team leader in the 50 free this year, and development from her will be huge as A&M tries to handle the graduation of All-American sprinter Beryl Gastaldello.

Casas was back again to take first in the 50 free this morning, unloading a 19.77. That’s an enormous best for him; it’s his first time under 20.0, and well ahead of the 20.16 that was his old best. Aggie junior Adam Koster was 19.79 for 2nd and LSU junior Matthew Klotz was 19.82 for 3rd. Aggies Mike Thibert (19.91) and freshman Clayton Bobo (19.98) were also under 20.0.