L’Illegittimità Giuridica Della Posizione FINA Contro Energy For Swim

Law Expert’s Paper Suggests FINA Bans Won’t Hold Up Legally An analysis by an Italian legal expert suggests FINA bans on athletes who participate in the Energy for Swim 2018 event won’t hold up in European courts, based on sport-related precedent.

FINA Contro Energy For Swim 2018. Il Punto Della Situazione Ha contribuito al presente articolo Jared Anderson. Gli approfondimenti possono essere letti in inglese qui e qui In queste ultime settimane vi abbiamo…

ISL: FINA Delaying Agreement ‘Because They Know Time Is Critical’ Sources say the current conflict between FINA and the Energy for Swim 2018 meet is the next step in a conflict between FINA and the International Swimming League that has lasted more than a year, and that FINA is purposefully delaying an agreement between the two parties.

