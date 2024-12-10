Shaine Casas Breaks Ryan Lochte’s American Record in the 200 IM at 2024 Worlds

2024 SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
- December 10-15, 2024
- Duna Arena, Budapest, Hungary
- SCM (25m)
Day 1
Day 1
The men’s 200 IM might have been the first non-world record of the evening, but it wasn’t without excitement. American Shaine Casas won his first world title, breaking Ryan Lochte’s 12-year-old American Record by twelve-one-hundredths of a second.
Casas, who trains at Texas with Bob Bowman, was out in first and just got faster, winning the event by over a second in 1:49.51. Two months ago, he would have broken the World Record in the event, but today he has to settle for 2nd fastest ever, and fastest American.
Ryan Lochte has held the previous American Record since the 2012 Short Course Worlds in 1:49.63. This was also the World Championship Record until Casas’ swim tonight. His time was one of the oldest world-records on the books, until last month when Leon Marchand went 1:48.88 at the Singapore leg of the World Cup.
Split Comparison
|Lochte 2012 (Old American and Championship Record)
|Marchand 2024 (World Record)
|Shaine Casas (New American Record
|23.71
|23.76
|23.13
|50.74 (27.03)
|50.42 (26.66)
|50.80 (27.67)
|1:22.48 (31.74)
|1:21.60 (31.18)
|1:22.50 (31.70)
|1:49.63 (27.15)
|1:48.88 (27.28)
|1:49.51 (27.01)
Casas was out faster than Marchand and Lochte on the fly leg, but he was not able to match Marchand’s middle 100 speed.
The big difference maker between Casas and Lochte was that last 50, where Casas went fourteen-one-hundredths faster, allowing him to break the American and Championship record by twelve-one-hundredths.
His swim tonight marks only the 3rd time in history someone has been under 1:50, and the 2nd fastest swim ever.
Top 5 Performances All-Time
- Leon Marchand, France – 1:48.88 (2024)
- Shaine Casas, United States – 1:49.51 (2024)
- Ryan Lochte, United States – 1:49.63 (2012)
- Ryan Lochte, United States – 1:50.08 (2010)
- Matthew Sates, South Africa – 1:50.15 (2022)
Soon we will se a new rivalry like lotche x Phelps and its gonna he marchand x casas in the 200 im. I’m surprise how casas doesnt have a weak stroke, his breast was insane. Another thing that always amaze me is how strong was marchand back split, even though its considered his weak stroke.
Out of all the records broken in this session, this was not one that was on the cards for me
Say hi to America’s TOP G Shaine Casas.
Bob working wonders for Shaine’s mental and physical capabilities. Meanwhile…
Carson has the 400 IM left to prove he’s capable of delivering a gold-worthy swim outside of the Lee and Joe Jamail TSC in Austin otherwise it’s looking very unlikely he’ll ever break through for an individual gold (despite probably having the talent for it)
what about 4 free?
Put bro on both medleys and 4×200 free relay
Nooooooo im in shambles rn
Marchand out split Shaine by a second on the back and Shaine was .5 behind Marchand in the breast. Huh
and he outsplit lochte in free😭😭😭
His free has taken some massive leaps forward already. He went 1:31.2 in a time trial like a month ago nd is clearly faster now.
tbf lochte was gassed in that final 50