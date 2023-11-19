Seton Hall’s Allie Waggoner Clocks 16:28.27 1650 To Close Out WVU Invite

2023 West Virginia Invitational

November 16-18, 2023

Morgantown, West Virginia

SCY (25 yards)

The West Virginia Invitational wrapped up yesterday with the 1650, 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, and 400 freestyle relay.

Women’s Recap

The 1650 went to Seton Hall junior Allie Waggoner, who went three-for-three on winning her individual events. Waggoner dominated the event in 16:28.27, marking a personal best and school record time by just over three seconds. Additionally, she hit a best time and school record at the 1000 with a split of 9:56.82.

Northern Iowa added two victories with Amber Finke decisively winning the 200 back (1:56.25) and Faith Larsen taking the top spot in the 100 free (49.72). Both of their swims were good for new personal bests, with Larsen’s performance marking her 1st time under the 50-second barrier.

Finke and Larsen teamed up with Morgan Meyer and Abby Lear to deliver a win for the Panthers in the 400 freestyle relay. They combined for a 3:23.03, with the fastest split belonging to Larsen on the anchor leg (49.64).

The last two individual events belonged to West Virginia sophomore Mia Cheatwood and William & Mary’s sophomore Sophia Heilen. Cheatwood clocked a 2:10.60 to take 1st in the 200 breast, putting her just a few tenths shy of the best time she set at Big 12s this past February.

Heilen collected her third victory of the meet in the 200 fly. She stopped the clock at 1:59.01, clearing the field by over two seconds. Heilen’s swim was a couple seconds off her best time that she recorded at this meet last fall.

Final Team Scores:

West Virginia – 1206 Navy – 1185 East Carolina – 1078.5 Villanova – 1065 Delaware – 952.5 William & Mary – 931.5 Northern Iowa – 745.5 Seton Hall – 644.5 Drexel – 574.5 Old Dominion – 295

Men’s Recap

Seton Hall swept the top two spots in the 1650, led by junior Sean Vizzard. Vizzard clocked a 15:26.51 to lead his teammate Clil Halevi by about eight seconds (15:34.55). Both were off their best times, but were quicker than what they swam at this meet last year.

The Mountaineers added three wins on the final day of racing. Conner McBeth notched a season best time of 43.64 to take 1st in the 100 free, while Danny Berlitz secured his 3rd individual victory of the meet in the 200 breast (1:57.16).

Berlitz (44.54) and McBeth (43.77) were also members of West Virginia’s winning 400 freestyle relay (2:56.66), where they were joined by Max Nielsen (44.53) and Roanoke Shirk (43.77).

Navy’s Ben Irwin completed his backstroke sweep with a victory in the 200. He posted a season best of 1:43.05 in finals, coming in over four seconds under his entry time. He also raced the 200 fly, where he ended up 2nd (1:46.46) to Drexel’s Kuba Kwasny (1:46.17).

Final Team Scores: