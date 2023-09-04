Seton Hall Swim & Dive Announces 2023-24 Competition Schedule

Courtesy: Seton Hall Athletics

South Orange, N.J. – The Seton Hall men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams have announced their full schedule for the upcoming 2023-24 season. Both teams will take part in nine regular season meets leading up to the BIG EAST Championships which begin in late February.

Of those nine regular season meets, seven of them will be dual meets. The season kicks off on Oct. 7 with a road date at Rider beginning at 1 p.m. Two weeks later on Oct. 21, the Pirates will travel to Lewisburg, Pa. to participate in the Bucknell Fall Invite.

The Pirates will compete inside Arthur E. Imperatore Natatorium for the first time on Oct. 28 as they play host to Monmouth at 12 p.m. The Pirates will hold their annual Maran Lougheed Memorial Meet on this day, as they celebrate the former women’s swimmer who passed away back in 2018 at the age of 39. Lougheed, who graduated from Seton Hall in 2002 and held multiple program records at the time, dedicated much of her life to assisting women and young mothers with essential healthcare.

The following weekend, the Pirates will travel to Philadelphia to face Drexel on Nov. 3. The next day, The Hall returns home to play host to Lehigh at 12 p.m. This meet will be the program’s Hidden Opponent Meet, in which Pirate swimmers and divers will speak on the importance of erasing the stigma surrounding mental health among student-athletes.

The Pirates will wrap up the fall at the WVU Invite, which will be held from Nov. 16-18 out in Morgantown, W. Va.

Seton Hall opens up the spring semester with back-to-back days of meets. On Friday, Jan. 12, the men’s team will host NJIT at 5 p.m. The next day on Jan. 13, the women’s team will welcome UConn to South Orange at 3 p.m. On Jan. 20, the Pirates will celebrate Senior Day prior to a home meet against Delaware beginning at 12 p.m. Two weeks later, the regular season concludes with a road meet at Georgetown on Feb. 3.

The season culminates at the 2024 BIG EAST Swimming & Diving Championships which begin on Feb. 28 and conclude on Mar. 2. For the first time, the event will be held at the IUPUI Natatorium in Indianapolis, Ind.

