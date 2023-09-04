Estonia’s Eneli Jefimova Shatters World Jr Championship Record in 50 BR by Over a Second

2023 WORLD JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

GIRLS 50 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS

World Junior Record: 29.30 – Benedetta Pilato, Italy (2021)

Championship Record: 31.25 – Amanda Reason, Canada (2008)

Time for 16th at 2022 World Jr Champs: 33.47

TOP 16 QUALIFIERS:

Eneli Jefimova (Estonia) – 30.19 (Championship Record) Alexanne Lepage (Canada) – 30.82 Monique Wieruszowski (New Zealand) – 31.06 Piper Enge (United States) – 31.18 Halle West (Canada) – 31.38 Jimena Ruiz (Spain) – 31.44 Morgan Cope (South Africa) – 31.63 Irene Mati (Italy) – 31.77 Kiia Metsakonkola (Finland) – 31.86 Simone Moll (South Africa) – 31.91 Sieun Park (South Korea) – 31.93 Kotomi Kato (Japan) – 31.95 (TIE) Molly Sweeney (United States) – 31.95 (TIE) Maria Ramos (Spain) – 32.02 Julia Christen (Argentina) – 32.04 Chiara Della (Italy) – 32.08

The first girls event of the 2023 World Junior Championships in Netanya, Israel saw the Championship Record broken. Truthfully, broken isn’t the correct word in this case, as Estonia’s Eneli Jefimova obliterated the record by 1.06 seconds. Her time of 30.19 led the field by well over half a second as well.

It was a great swim for the 16-year-old Jefimova, coming in just off her personal best of 30.08, which she set last summer at the 2022 World Championships and stands as the Estonian Record in the event. On top of the margin by which Jefimova broke the record, the previous Championship Record itself was actually notable as well in that it had stood since 2008. Canadian Amanda Reason set the mark at 31.25 back at the 2008 World Junior Championships.

Jefimova is coming off a great summer, in which she qualified for the final of the women’s 50 breast at the World Championships in Fukuoka a little over a month ago.

Not only did Jefimova shatter the Championship Record this morning, 3 other swimmers in the field came in under the CR as well. Canadian Alexanne Lepage was actually the first swimmer to break the record this morning, swimming a 30.82 in heat 4 of 6, which at that time was the fastest time of the morning and broke Reason’s CR of 31.25. In the same heat, American Piper Enge clocked a 31.18, also coming in under the CR.

The following heat, heat 5, saw New Zealand’s Monique Wieruszowski win in 31.06, clearing the previous CR as well.