Seaholm Wins MHSAA Girls DII Title; Jordyn Shipps Clocks 2:02 IM, 50.80 100 FR

MHSAA Girls Swimming & Diving Division II Championships

January 15-16th, 2021

Grand Rapids Northview High School, Grand Rapids, MI

Short Course Yards (SCY)

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS (TOP 5)

Seaholm HS – 309 Rochester Adams – 263 Northview – 174 Farmington – 137 Jenison – 136

Seaholm High School won the MHSAA DII girls state title this past weekend, capping the meet with a win in the 400 free relay, sealing the victory against Rochester Adams.

Seaholm won both the free relays, and did so in convincing fashion. In the 200 free relay, Eliza Dixon led off in 24.36, and was followed by Samantha Clifford in 23.70, then Carly Burry in 24.36, and Megan Clifford anchored in 23.73. Seaholm clocked a final time of 1:36.15, beating out runner-up Jenison by over 2.5 seconds. The Clifford sisters went on to compete on the 400 free relay as well, with Samantha leading off in 52.72, and Megan anchoring in 52.33. Katherine Stanley split 52.75 on the 2nd leg, and Lauren Louwers swam a 54.04 on the 3rd leg, resulting in a final time of 3:31.84.

Northview freshman Addy Forbes won the 100 back with a 56.15, getting her hand on the wall over half a second ahead of the field. Forbes also took 4th in the 200 IM, swimming a 2:07.90. Forbes’ 26.57 backstroke split on the 200 medley relay led the field as the only split under 27 seconds. She also provided a 52.83 split on the Northview 400 free relay.

Portage Northern sophomore Hannah Williams took the 100 breast, swimming a 1:03.68, knocking .20 seconds off her personal best. Williams also won the 200 free, posting a 1:49.42, after taking the early lead with a 52.85 on the first 100. She won the race by over a second, and blew away her previous best time of 1:51.94. Portage Northern also picked up a win from Angelina Baker, who posted a 4:57.75 to win the 500 free.

Another freshman, Jenison’s Grace Albrecht picked up an event win. Albrecht took the 50 with a 23.90, getting her hand on the wall .31 seconds ahead of anyone else. She also dropped .42 seconds from her personal best. She went on to take 6th in the 100 free with a 53.24. Albrecht also led the field with a 23.35 anchor split on the 200 medley relay. She time trialed the 100 back at the conclusion of the meet, posting a 58.61, which was a massive drop from her previous best of 1:01.44.

DeWitt senior Jordyn Shipps, an Oakland recruit, took the 100 free with a 50.80, touching first by over a second. The swims marks a gigantic personal best for Shipps, whose previous best was 52.21. Shipps also won the 200 IM, clocking a 2:02.50, which was also good to win by over a second. That swim also marked a huge best for Shipps, coming in way under her previous mark of 2:08.19.

Fenton HS junior Gracie Olsen won the 100 fly, posting a 55.18 to win by over a second. Dexter sophomore Lily Witte won diving decisively with a score of 486.95.