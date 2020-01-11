Schobel, Matthias Earn Sweeps as Penn State Tops Buffalo

PENN STATE VS. BUFFALO

January 11-12, 2020

Hoste by Penn State

Short Course Yards

Results

TEAM SCORES

WOMEN

Penn State, 180 Buffalo, 134

After taking the lead on day 1, Penn State cemented their victory over the Buffalo women on Saturday. On day 2, the Nittany Lions won 4 of 7 individual events. For a recap of day one, click here.

Marie Schobel, who won the 100 back on day 1, completed the backstroke sweep. Schobel was the only woman under 2:00, posting a 1:58.89 ahead of teammate Maddie Hart. After placing 2nd in her first 2 individual events of the weekend, Hart picked up a win of her own in the 200 IM (2:07.31).

The Nittany Lions earned another stroke sweep as Brooke Matthias won the 100 fly. Buffalo’s Clarice Fisher was just a tenth behind at the 50, but Matthias broke away on the back half to win 56.53 to 57.04.

Jillian Lawton swept the sprints for Buffalo. Lawton, who won the 100 free on day 1, led a 1-2 finish with teammate Toni Naccarella in the 50 free. Lawton hit the wall in 23.63 to Naccarella’s 23.88.

The only swimmer to win 2 individual races in one day of the meet was Buffalo’s Brittney Beetcher. On day 1, she finished 2nd in the 1000 free, but came back to win both of her races on day 2. She got the ball rolling in the 500 free, where she was the only swimmer under 5:00 in 4:59.98. With only 3 events between her races, Beetcher returned shortly after to win the 200 free in 1:52.92.

PRESS RELEASE – PENN STATE:

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State women’s swimming team earned a 180-134 team win against Buffalo after the second and final day of dual meet competition. The Nittany Lions swam for one event sweep and five event wins in their fifth win of the season.

Top Swims

Sophomore Marie Schobel came away with another backstroke win on day two in an event sweep for the Nittany Lions, finishing with a time of 1:58.39 in the 200 back. This victory marks her second of the season in this event.

Junior Maddie Cooke showed her dominance in breaststroke in addition to freestyle with a win in the 100 breast (1:04.17). This is the second consecutive win in this event for Cooke.

Maddie Hart improved off of her day one swims, winning the 200 IM with a time of 2:07.31 on day two and placing second in the 200 back (2:00.57) behind Schobel.

Sophomore Brooke Matthias continued fast swims in butterfly with a win in the 100 fly (56.53).

Several Nittany Lions placed in the top three, including junior Camryn Barry finished second (5:03.51) in the 500 freestyle, with Madison Murtagh finishing right behind her in third (5:06.04), while Elizabeth Gaspari swam for third (24.34) in the 50 free. Shannon Meadway closed out the event sweep in the 200 back with a third-place finish (2:03.31).

Nittany Lion Relays

To open the meet, the Nittany Lions took first and second in the 200 medley relay. The winning team of Schobel, Olivia Jack , Carly Hart , and Cooke had a time of 1:41.65 while the second-place team of Emma Harvey , Carly Hart , Matthias and Gaspari with a time of 1:44.19.

The final event of the evening was the 400 free relay, and the Nittany Lions finished second (3:29.58) with a team of Barry, Gaspari, Madison Ledwith , and Cooke.

Event Winners

200 Back – Marie Schobel (1:58.39)

100 Breast – Maddie Cooke (1:04.17)

200 IM – Maddie Hart (2:07.31)

100 Fly – Brooke Matthias (56.53)

Next Up

The Penn State Divers will conclude their final day of competition in Buffalo on Sunday, January 11, and then travel to Maryland to face off against Navy from Friday, January 17 to Sunday, January 19. Men’s and Women’s Swimming will host Villanova in University Park on Friday, January 31.

PRESS RELEASE – BUFFALO:

UNIVERSITY PARK, PA. – The University at Buffalo swimming team (1-2, 1-1 MAC) lost to the Penn State Nittany Lions (6-1, 0-1 Big Ten) by a score of 180-134. Through the loss, the Bulls had exceptional performances all around.

In day one of the dual meet, the Bulls dominated the 100 freestyle as they swept the top-three positions. Jillian Lawton lead the way with a time of 51.58 as Antonia Naccarella (second place – 51.71) and Katelyn Burns (third place – 51.88) were tenths of a second behind.

In the 1000 freestyle, Brittney Beetcher claimed second in a time of 10:17.53. This time is now the Bulls’ best time on the season.

No surprise that the Bulls also dominated the 200 freestyle relay with the team of Katelyn Burns , Andrea Ernst , Jillian Lawton and Antonia Naccarella . The team finished in 1:33.27, their second-best time on the season by .03 of a second.

Olivia Sapio had her season-best in the 400 IM as she finished in 4:24.89 while claiming second place.

After day one, Penn State led 95-52.

In day two, the Bulls picked up where they left off in the freestyle events. Beetcher claimed first place the 500 freestyle in a time of 4:59.98. Jillian Lawton won the 50 freestyle in 23.63. In the 200 freestyle, Beetcher (1:52.92) and Burns (1:53.73) finished first and second. The team of Burns, Lawton, Naccarella and Ernst finished the 400 freestyle relay in 3:26.79 for another first place finish.

Nicole Roitenberg , Katie Pollock , Andrea Ernst and Antonia Naccarella finished in second place in the 200 medley relay in a time of 1:45.55.

The Bulls will return to Alumni Arena Pool and Natatorium on Saturday, Jan. 18 as the team hosts MAC rival Ohio at 11 a.m.