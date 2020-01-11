Odgers, Hansson Down Pool Records, Aroesty Returns as USC Beats WSU

WASHINGTON STATE V. USC

January 10, 2019

Pullman, WA

SCY

Results

SCORES

USC 155, WSU 102

Sophomore Isabelle Odgers took home three wins as the USC women defeated Washington State in Pullman Friday night.

Odgers first went 1:02.71 to win the 100 breast, just missing the 1:02.46 pool record held by Stanford’s Zoe Bartel. in the 200 breast, she locked in a time of 2:13.04 to hit an NCAA ‘B’ cut and take over a second off of the 2004 pool record of 2:14.38 held by Oregon State’s Birte Steven. Finally, Odgers went 4:25.16 to grab the 400 IM win.

Louise Hansson was one of four double-winners for the Trojans. She first went 1:59.62 to win the 200 fly by exactly nine seconds, then she clocked a 53.98 to down the 2011 pool record of 54.63 set by USC’s Yumi So. Hansson was also 23.71 fly on USC’s 200 medley relay and split 23.04 on USC’s winning 200 free relay (1:35.14), which only won by three-tenths over WSU.

For the Trojans, Aela Janvier swept the backstrokes (56.20/2:01.10), Nicole Pavlopoulou the distance races (5:06.85/10:33.73), and Marta Ciesla the sprints (23.64/50.21).

Notably, this was a return to competition for junior Maggie Aroesty, who raced at the Trojan Invite in October and hasn’t since. A breaststroke/IM specialist, she only raced freestyle individually, going 55.33 in the 100 free, 1:56.10 in the 200 free, and 5:12.34 in the 500 free. She also split 29.60 breast on USC’s winning 200 medley relay.

The Cougars got to the wall first in the 200 free with sophomore Keiana Fountaine dominating the race in 1:50.05, three seconds ahead of USC’s Jemma Schlicht (1:53.61). Fountaine was also 50.59 in the 100 free, just behind Ciesla.