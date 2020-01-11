All-American McMahon Dominates Distance as Alabama Women and Men Beat FSU

ALABAMA vs. FSU

January 11, 2020

Hosted by FSU

Short Course Yards

Results

TEAM SCORES

WOMEN

Alabama, 180 FSU, 120

MEN

Alabama, 156 FSU, 138

Alabama’s men and women each added a win to their record on Saturday as they took down FSU on the road. All-American Kensey McMahon won an individual triple for the Crimson Tide. In the 1650 free, an event in which she placed 7th at 2019 NCAAs, she was nearly 40 seconds ahead of the field to win it in 16:24.00. With a short rest (only a heat of the men’s 1650), she won the next women’s race as she ran down FSU’s Kertu Alnek to win the 200 free 1:49.25 to 1:49.86. Her final win came in the 500 free, where she dominated in 4:47.31.

McMahon wasn’t the only woman to win a triple. Teammate Rhyan White and FSU’s Nina Kucheran also accomplished the feat. White swept the backstrokes, posting a 53.92 in the 100 and a 1:55.74 in the 200. She also put up a 54.10 to win the 100 fly. Kucheran earned a sweep of the breaststrokes (1:01.79/2:14.67), as well as a 2:03.14 win in the 200 IM.

Bama’s Kalia Antoniou swept the sprints, clocking in at 22.77 in the 50 free and 49.73 in the 100 free, each time leading a 1-2 finish with teammate Flora Molnar (23.09/49.92)

A handful of men picked up an individual double win. The Crimson Tide also saw a distance sweep on the men’s side from Nico Hernandez-Tome. He dominated the 1650 free in 15:38.90 before edging out FSU’s Aziz Ghaffari, 4:30.86 to 4:31.31, in the 500 free. Ghaffari had won the 200 free (1:38.23) earlier in the session.

All-American Zane Waddell won his signature 100 back in 48.02 as the only man to break 50. He returned for the 50 free, posting a 20.15 to out-touch FSU’s Peter Varjasi (20.26). Varjasi also won multiple events, posting a 44.26 in the 100 free and a 1:49.02 in the 200 IM.

Derek Maas swept the breaststrokes for Bama with a 54.91 in the 100 and a 2:00.66 in the 200.

