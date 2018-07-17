Sarasota Y Sharks’ Addison Sauickie Sweeps 11-12 Free Events At FLAGS

2018 FL Swimming Summer FLAGS

Thursday-Sunday, July 12-15th

Selby Aquatic Center, Sarasota, FL

Hosted by Sarasota Sharks

Long Course Meters

Results

Top 5 Team Scores

Combined

Sarasota YMCA Sharks – 1,621 Bolles School Sharks – 1,468 Sarasota Tsunami Swim Team – 1,106.50 Gator Swim Club – 1,006 Area Tallahassee Swim Club – 930.50

Girls

Sarasota YMCA Sharks – 951 Gator Swim Club – 681 Laker Swim – 659 Bolles School Sharks – 527 Patriot Aquatics – 471

Boys

Bolles School Sharks – 941 Sarasota Tsunami Swim Team – 700 Sarasota YMCA Sharks – 670 Sky Family YMCA Hurricanes – 596 Area Tallahassee Swim Club – 557.50

The Florida Age Group State (FLAGS) meet was held this past weekend, July 12th-15th, in Sarasota. This recap will go over some highlights from each age group.

13-14

Ella Bathurst (Greater Tampa Swim Association) swam to victory in the girls 100 free, 200 free, 100 breast, and 200 IM. In the 100 free, Bathurst touched in 56.63, marking a significant time drop of 1.66 seconds from her best time of 58.29. She posted a 27.29 on the first 50, coming home in 29.34. She won the 200 free with a 2:03.82, again knocking 1.66 seconds off her previous best time of 2:05.48. She was out fast, hitting the 100 mark in 59.34 (28.31/31.03), and coming home in 1:04.48 (32.16/32.32). She also took a win in the 100 breast, finishing in 1:13.45, which comes in 2.19 seconds under her previous best time of 1:15.64. She was out fast again, swimming a 34.84 on the first 50, and coming home in 38.61. Bathurst’s 4th win came in the 200 IM, where she went a 2:18.88. She swam a very quick front half of 1:05 .48 (30.40/35.08), and posted a 1:13.40 (41.05/32.35) on the 2nd 100.

Michelle Morgan of Pipeline Swimming won the girls 800 free, 1500 free, and 400 IM. Morgan swam 8:55.19 in the 800, cracking 9 minutes for the first time (previous best 9:02.54). Morgan’s 17:29.94 in the 1500 was 10 seconds off her personal best of 17:19.66, but was still good to win by 34 seconds. She held 1:10’s for 100 splits throughout the race, remaining consistent. Morgan threw down a 4:55.05 in the 400 IM, shedding 3.51 seconds off her best time of 4:58.56. She swam a quick free leg on her IM, finishing the race out in a 1:05.34 (33.17/32.17). She also posted a fly split of 1:07.98, back split of 1:17.16, and breast split of 1:24.57.

Logan Ingerick (Berkeley Barracudas) took the boys 50 free, 100 free, 100 back, and 200 IM. Ingerick swam a best time of 24.74 in prelims, but was slightly slower in finals, posting a 25.01, but still held on to win. In the 100 free, Ingerick posted a 53.86, marking a huge time drop of 1.50 seconds from his previous best time of 55.36. He swam a pretty tightly split race, going 26.19 on the first 50, and 27.67 on the 2nd. In prelims of the 100 back, Ingerick swam a new best time of 1:02.03, but was a little slower in finals, coming in at 1:02.27. Ingerick took the 200 IM with a 2:11.07, knocking a whopping 7.94 seconds off his best time of 2:19.01. he posted good splits all-around, coming in at 28.45, 33.50, 38.69, and 30.43 respectively.

Riley Sampson of Central Florida Marlins won the boys 200, 400, 800, and 1500 frees, posting times of 1:55.81, 4:06.57, 8:35.47, and 16:21.59 respectively. In the 200, Sampson broke 2:00 for the first time, shattering the barrier by over 4 seconds. He also showed off his distance strength, splitting the race tightly with a 57.37 (27.64/29.73) on the first 100, and 58.44 (29.73/28.71) on the 2nd 100. Sampson also dropped big in the 400, taking 10 seconds off his previous best of 4:16.79. He swam a tough race, splitting a 1:00.80 on the first 100, and following it up with splits of 1:03.41, 1:02.73, and 59.63 respectively. His 800 time of 8:35.47 was a best time of 16.30 seconds, but his splits are unavailable. His 1500 was a best time by 55 seconds, starting out with 1:06’s for 100 splits, then working his way down to 1:05’s, and eventually 1:04’s.

11-12

Addison Sauickie (Sarasota YMCA Sharks) swept the girls free events, taking the 50, 100, 200, 400 , and 800. In the 50, Sauickie swam a 27.71, knocking .89 seconds off her personal best. In the 100, Sauickie posted a huge best of of 2.74 seconds, swimming a 59.27 to break 1:00 for the first time ever. She was out in 29.01, and back in 30.26. She had another massive best time in the 200, dropping nearly 7 seconds from her best time of 2:13.06 to touch in 2:06.23. She split a 1:01.51 (29.57/31.94) on the first 100, and came home in 1:04.72 (32.17/32.55). Sauickie’s 400 was a continuation of the trend, shedding 11.60 seconds off her best time of 4:37.56. She posted a time of 4:25.96, splitting a 1:02.27 on the first 100, then following it up with splits of 1:07.58, 1:08.52, and 1:07.59 respectively. She dropped 23.57 seconds in the 800, touching in 9:10.53. Her splits for that race are unavailable.

Gracie Weyant (Sarasota YMCA Sharks) won the girls 50 back, 100 breast, and 200 IM, showing considerable versatility. In the 50 back, Weyant posted a 31.95 to take 1.40 seconds off her personal best of 33.35. Weyant also posted abest time in the 100 breast, posting a 1:16.05, to knock .92 seconds off her best time. She was out in 36.59, and back in 39.46. In the 200 IM, Weyant posted a massive best time of 2:23.27, knocking 7.60 seconds off her previous best time of 2:30.87.

Joao Lapagesse won the boys 200, 400, and 800 free. In the 200, Lapagesse posted a 2:10.00, taking nearly 5 seconds off his best time of 2:14.74. He was 1:03.53 on the 1st 100 (30.40/33.13), and 1:06.47 (33,61/32.86) on the 2nd 100. Lapagesse swam a 4:31.30 in the 400 free, knocking 9.22 seconds off his best time, fueled by 100 splits of 1:04.38, 1:08.20, 1:09.23, and 1:09.49 respectively. He swam a 9:16.21 in the 800, marking a new best time by 23.66 seconds.

10 and Under

Sophia Hernandez (Clearwater Aquatic Team) took the girls 50 fly, 100 fly, and 100 free. In the 50 fly, Hernandez threw down a 33.30, shedding .30 seconds off her previous best time of 33.60. Hernandez posted a 1:15.82 in the 100 fly to claim victory, actually coming in slightly off her best time of 1:15.55, which she swam in June. She was out in 35.45, and back in 40.37. She also won the 100 free, touching in 1:07.66 to knock off nearly 2 seconds from her previous best of 1:09.40. She went 32.99 on the first 50, and came back in the 34.67.

West Florida Lightning Aquatic’s Brooke Billitto took the girls 50, 200, and 400 free, coming in 2nd in the 100 to Hernandez. In the 50, Billitto posted a 31.25, shaving .03 seconds off her best time. In the 200 free, Billitto knocked 4.29 seconds off her previous best, posting a 2:25.51. She was out in 1:10.07 (33.16/36.91), and came back in (1:15.44). She dropped 15.52 seconds to win the 400 free, posting a 5:03.22. Billitto swam fast 1st and last 100s of 1:12.67 and 1:13.35 respectively.

Mallory Baker of Patriot Aquatics swam to victory in the girls 100 breast and 200 IM, posting times of 1:24.04 and 2:46.29 respectively. Her 100 breast time took 3.18 seconds off her best, and was fueled by a 40.35 on the first 50, and 43.69 on the 2nd. Her 200 IM time came in a little over a second slower than her best time of 2:45.22.

Episcopal AmberJax’s Ethan Bathala took the boys 50 and 100 back. In the 50, Bathala swam a 35.45, knocking nearly a full second off his previous best time of 36.31. He then took the 100 back as well, touching in 1:16.72. That time comes in 3.02 seconds off his best time of 1:19.74.He took the 100 out close to his 50 time (with the turn added in), hitting the wall in 36.55, and came home in 40.17.

Parker Seluk (Gulf Coast Swim Team) won the boys 200 and 400 free, posting times of 2:23.47 and 5:02.14 respectively. In the 200, swam almost as fast in the first 100 (1:09.43) as he did in the actual 100 free (1:08.89), and came back in 1:14.04. In his 400, Seluk posted 100 splits of 1:11.08, 1:16.68, 1:17.19, and 1:17.19 respectively.