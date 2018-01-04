San Jose State Tops UC San Diego in Another Down-to-the-Wire Dual Meet

San Jose State vs UC San Diego (Women’s Dual)

Wednesday, January 3rd

La Jolla, California

Short Course Yards

Results

Team Scores

San Jose State – 153

UC San Diego – 146

San Jose State and UC San Diego had a dual for the second day in a row on Wednesday, January 3rd. After topping San Jose for the first time ever on Tuesday, San Diego fell just short in their second bid, losing by 7 points.

UC San Diego is currently ranks 7th by CollegeSwimming’s dual meet rankings.

The meet came down to the final event for the second day in a row, but San Jose’s win in the 400 free relay gave them what was needed to pull out the team win. San Jose won the relay by .14 seconds, holding off UCSD freshman Ciara Franke’s late charge. San Diego actually outsplit San Jose on 3 of the 4 legs, however the race was so tight that San Diego getting outsplit by 76 hundredths on the 2nd leg was enough to cost them the race.

San Diego’s Rachel Taylor won 3 events. She went 1:06.81 in the 100 breast, 2:20.16 in the 200 breast, and 2:07.90 in the 200 IM.

Katie McIntee of SJSU also won 3 events, taking gold in the 100 free, 200 free, and 400 free relay. McIntee posted times of 52.41, 1:54.01, and split a 52.16 on the relay.

Event Winners:

400 medley relay: UCSD (Wong, Phetbenjakul, Lambert, Murphy) – 3:52.17

1000 free: Kaitlyn Ritchey (UCSD) – 10:34.80

200 free: Katie McIntee (SJSU) – 1:54.01

100 back: Colleen Humel (SJSU) – 56.60

100 breast: Rachel Taylor (UCSD) – 1:06.81

200 fly: Emily Lambert (UCSD) – 2:07.03

50 free: Brittany Heng (SJSU) – 23.88

100 free: Katie McIntee (SJSU) – 52.41

200 back: Colleen Humel (SJSU) – 2:01.60

200 breast: Rachel Taylor (UCSD) – 2:20.16

500 free: Alayna Gocke (UCSD) – 5:08.71

100 fly: Lani Auva’A (SJSU) – 56.93

200 IM: Rachel Taylor (UCSD) – 2:07.90

400 free relay: SJSU (Spikes, Heng, McIntee, Lehr) – 3:30.19

1 meter diving: Cari Weiswig (SJSU) – 287.25

3 meter diving: Kylie Fonseca (SJSU) – 268.20

Press Release – San Jose State:

La Jolla, Calif.—– For the second day in a row, San Jose State University’s outcome in a women’s swimming and diving non-conference dual meet with UC San Diego came down to the final event.

The Spartans’ 400 freestyle relay team of Shona Spikes, Gabby Heng, Katie McIntee and Taylor Lehr edged UC San Diego’s top foursome by .14 seconds and San Jose State came away with a 153-146 victory over the Tritons.

For McIntee, it was her best day as a Spartan winning the 100 and 200 free and contributing to a relay victory. Colleen Humel was first again in the 100 and 200 back extending her winning streak in backstroke races to 14.

San Jose State had nine first-place finishes in the 16-event meet. Cari Reiswig was first in the 1-meter and Kylie Fonseca won the 3-meter diving events. In her only race of the day, Brittany Heng took the 50 free for the second straight day and Violani Auva’a touched first in the 100 fly.

“I am very proud of how our team performed today. We had to pull two of our top swimmers and team captains out of the meet due to injury. That put us in a hole before the meet started. The team stepped up and fought hard to the end,” said San Jose State head coach Sage Hopkins about his team avenging a 152.00-148.00 loss to UC San Diego the day before.

In four days, the Spartans (4-2) won three of four dual meets on the road.

“It’s been a successful trip. More than the wins and losses, the team took a huge step forward today in terms of digging deep and fighting hard after a tough start,” Hopkins said about the team’s annual Southern California trip.

San Jose State returns to action Friday, January 12, taking on Cal State East Bay in a dual meet starting at 1:00 p.m.

San Jose State University women’s swimming & diving

Canyonview Pool, La Jolla, Calif.

San Jose State vs. UC San Diego

Final score — San Jose State (SJSU) 153, UC San Diego (UCSD) 146

400 medley relay — 1, UC San Diego A, 3:52.17. 2, San Jose State A (Colleen Humel, Jenna Lloyd, Violani Auva’a, Gabby Heng), 3:53.29. 3, UC San Diego B, 3:55.94.

1000 free — 1, Kaitlyn Ritchie, UCSD, 10:34.80. San Jose State finishers — 4, Erin Wayman, 10:54.79. 5, Gillian Logan, 11:11.82.

200 free — 1, Katie McIntee, SJSU, 1:54.01. 2, Taylor Lehr, SJSU, 1:54.29. More San Jose State finishers — 5, Kendal Guy, 1:57.42. 8, Adie Collard, x1:59.04. NP, Kate Hanf, 1:59.52.

100 back — 1, Colleen Humel, SJSU, 56.60. 2, Madison Grimes, SJSU, 57.19. 3, Violani Auva’a, SJSU, 58.81.

100 breast — 1, Rachel Taylor, UCSD, 1:06.81. 2, Shona Spikes, 1:07.00. 3, Jenna Lloyd, SJSU, 1:08.03. More San Jose State finishers — 7,Maleah Schmidt, 1:12.51. 8, Claire Hultin, SJSU, x1:20.80.

200 fly — 1, Emily Lambert, UCSD, 2:07.03. San Jose State finishers — 4, Jamie Dodd, 2:11.64. 5, Jacqueline Nisson, 2:12.94.

50 free — 1, Brittany Heng, SJSU, 23.88. More San Jose State finishers — 3, Gabby Heng, 24.38. 5, Antoniette Loya, 24.75. 8, Katrina Slivkoff, x25.63.

1-meter diving — 1, Cari Reiswig, SJSU, 287.25. 2, Kylie Fonseca, SJSU, 278.62. More San Jose State finishers — 4, Natasha Sondeno, 252.67. 5, Eri Tamada, x235.95.

100 free — 1, Katie McIntee, SJSU, 52.41. More San Jose State finishers — 3, Gabby Heng, 53.65. 4, Shona Spikes, 54.18. 7, Antoinette Loya, x54.71. NP, Adie Collard, x54.62. NP, Kate Hanf, x55.34. NP, x56.29. NP, Katrina Slivkoff, x57.00.

200 back — 1, Colleen Humel, SJSU, 2:01.60. 2, Madison Grimes, SJSU, 2:03.03.

200 breast — 1, Rachel Taylor, UCSD, 2:20.16. San Jose State finishers — 3, Jenna Lloyd, 2:28.68. 4, Claire Hultin, 2:50.57.

500 free — 1, Alayna Gocke, UCSD, 5:08.71. San Jose State finishers — 4, Taylor Lehr, 5:14.91. 5, Erin Wayman, 5:16.47. 6, Jamie Dodd, 5:17.55. 7, Kendal Guy, x5:19.26.

100 fly — 1, Violani Auva’a, SJSU, 56.93. More San Jose State finishers — 7, Jacqueline Nisson, 1:01.05. 8, Gillian Logan, 1:01.46.

3-meter diving — 1, Kylie Fonseca, SJSU, 268.20. More San Jose State finishers — 3, Cari Reiswig, 246.75. 4, Natasha Sondeno, 246.15.

200 individual medley — 1, Rachel Taylor, UCSD, 2:07.90. San Jose State finishers — 2, Violani Auva’a, 2:09.86. 3, Kate Hanf, 2:10.55. 5,Colleen Humel, 2:11.82. 8, Jenna Lloyd, x2:16.77. NP, Jamie Dodd, 2:15.14. NP, Gillian Logan, x2:17.25.

400 free relay — 1, San Jose State A (Shona Spikes, Gabby Heng, Katie McIntee, Taylor Lehr), 3:30.19. 2, UC San Diego A, 3:30.33. 3, UC San Diego B. 4, San Jose State B (Madison Grimes, Adie Collard, Antoinette Loya, Erin Wayman) 3:36.59.

Team Records:

San Jose State — 4-2

UC San Diego — 4-3

Press Release – San Diego:

LA JOLLA, Calif. – The University of California San Diego was edged by San José State University, 153-146, in a women’s swimming and diving dual meet to round out its 2017-18 home schedule at Canyonview Aquatic Center on Wednesday afternoon.

The UC San Diego women are ranked No. 3 in the most recent NCAA Division II poll, and fell to 4-3 on the season in duals meets. San José State, a Division I program out of the Mountain West Conference, moved to 4-2 in duals. The Tritons had knocked off the Spartans on Tuesday in another close affair, 152-148. That marked UC San Diego’s first triumph over SJSU after four straight dual defeats in La Jolla, 2013-16.

Tritons earned first-place finishes in seven of the 16 events that took place on Wednesday. Rachel Taylor, a true freshman out of Laguna Hills (Crean Lutheran HS), accounted for three of them, sweeping the breaststroke races (1:06.81, 2:20.16) before turning in the top time in the 200-yard individual medley (2:07.90).

The other individual wins by UCSD came from Kaitlyn Ritchey in the longest event of the day, the 1000 freestyle (10:34.80), fellow sophomore Alayna Gocke in the 500 free (5:08.71), and junior Emily Lambert in the 200 butterfly (2:07.03). Sophomore Elee Wong, senior Angie Phetbenjakul, Lambert and senior anchor Haley Murphy combined for a mark of 3:52.17 in the meet-opening 400 medley relay.

The relay win helped spur the Tritons to a 29-7 lead after the first two events, and they still held the slimmest of edges, 141-139, with only the three-meter diving competition yet to factor in. However, a 1-3-4 finish on that board by the Spartans vaulted them to the win.

The final 400 free relay could also have swung the result the other way. SJSU’s foursome of Shona Spikes, Gabby Heng, Katie McIntee and Taylor Lehr went 3:30.19 to barely touch out UCSD’s A quartet of Murphy, Gocke, junior Reagan Eickert and freshman Ciara Franke, who went 3:30.33. Franke was .13 seconds faster on her anchor than Lehr, 52.29-52.42, as the San Diego product (La Jolla HS) charged furiously down the last 50 yards, but was just barely unable to make up the difference of .27 seconds. Had the Tritons won that race, it would have flipped the score to 153-146 in their favor.

Ritchey led a 1-2-3 sweep for maximum points in the 1000 ahead of Eickert (10:40.12) and fourth-year senior All-American and school record-holder Stephanie Sin (10:45.35) in her final home appearance. The Tritons also went 1-2-3 in the 200 fly, freshmen Lindsay Clark (2:08.33) and Alyson Mendez (2:10.00) following Lambert, and the 500 through Ritchey (5:09.51) and Eickert (5:11.18).

Murphy was runner-up between Spartans in both sprints in 24.25 and 52.46. Other top-three swimming notables were Gocke (200 free, third, 1:54.62), fourth-year senior All-American Julia Toronczak (200 back, third, 2:04.02), junior Lily Maxfield (200 breast, second, 2:23.71), Lambert (100 fly, second, 57.65), and sophomore Brooke Miles(100 fly, third, 58.30).

Junior diver Brooke Abrantes (San Diego/Santana HS) was third on the one-meter springboard (season-best 253.95), and later second from three meters (265.27).

Taylor turned in UC San Diego’s lone NCAA consideration qualifier in the 200 breast, but did not lower her best time. Abrantes’ three-meter score also narrowly eclipsed the NCAA standard of an even 265, but she had already booked her NCAA trip.

Wednesday marked the final home meet for nine seniors in Murphy, Phetbenjakul, Sin, Toronczak, Reilly Boyt, Holly Fosmire, Haley Hamza, Morgan King and Alex Rodman (Coronado/Coronado HS), though Hamza was unable to compete.

UC San Diego continues a busy month of January competition with both its men and women heading to Los Angeles this Saturday, Jan. 6. The swimmers will be at Loyola Marymount, with the women up against the host Lions, as well as CSU Bakersfield. The men will only face CSUB, with LMU not sponsoring a men’s program. With no diving well at LMU, the four Triton divers will be at UCLA’s Spieker Aquatics Center to compete against CSUB. Action at both locations is expected to begin at 12 p.m.

Triton Notes: Present and training at Canyonview Aquatic Center during Tuesday and Wednesday’s meets were 2016 U.S. Olympic gold medalist Katie Meili, former Texas A&M star Sarah Gibson, and Alyssa Marsh, the eldest daughter of UC San Diego head coach David Marsh and a sophomore captain at Duke … Meili and Gibson swam together as Team USA’s breaststroke and butterfly legs, respectively, in preliminary heats of the 400-meter medley relay at the FINA World Championships last July in Hungary, Budapest, later earning gold medals after the final.